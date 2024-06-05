Make the most of the summer…

There are plenty of benefits to booking an all-inclusive package when you’re planning a getaway. Firstly, no nasty surprises when the bill comes at the end of your stay – because everything is included. Secondly, hello unlimited food and drink – it’s basically like an all-day brunch. Thirdly, some packages also come with added benefits such as complimentary water sports or spa access – perfect for those after a little pampering.

While the UAE might not be very well known for all-inclusive deals, they can be found if you know the right hotels to book.

Here are nine hotels offering all-inclusive packages in the UAE.

Dubai

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

When you check-in to popular party hotel FIVE Palm Jumeirah, there’s the option to upgrade your board basis to the all-inclusive package. From Dhs1,279 for two per night (plus taxes), guests can enjoy three meals per day, free-flowing drinks at an array of restaurants, access to five swimming pools, a private stretch of beach and 24-hour gym.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs3,054 plus taxes. fivehotelsandresorts.com

FIVE Luxe

The swanky new FIVE address on JBR is offering guests the option to enjoy an all-inclusive rates from Dhs1,480. The resort has some stunning dining options including Playa Pacha, Paradiso and of course the homegrown Goose Island Tap House. The best part is that even if you book into FIVE Luxe you can also visit any of the other properties and enjoy all-inclusive too.

FIVE Luxe, JBR, from Dhs1,480. fivehotelsandresorts.com

JA The Resort

At JA The Resort on the outskirts of the city, guests can check-in to one of three hotels, enjoy dining across 25 restaurants and bars, plus try out myriad activities. All three hotels: JA Lake View, JA Beach Hotel and JA Palm Tree Court offer all-inclusive packages, that allow guests to stay, dine and play across the sprawling resort. With a stay at JA Lake View, prices start from Dhs1,692 and invite guests to enjoy activities from swimming with horses and padel to soothing spa treatments and invigorating watersports. At JA Beach Hotel, rates start from Dhs1,808, with all 200 rooms benefitting from views of the Arabian Gulf, private Marina and lush hotel gardens. JA Palm Tree Court, home to a collection of newly upgraded villas, welcomes guests to enjoy all-inclusive stays with rates from Dhs2,016, and features over 200 beachfront villa suites, beach cabanas and a newly built private swimming pool plus a water park for the little ones.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai, from Dhs1,692. Tel: (0)4 814 5500, jaresortshotels.com

Riu Dubai

One of the most affordable options on the list, Riu Dubai is an all-inclusive hotel at Dubai Islands (formerly Deira Islands). The four-star resort features various themed restaurants, a water park, three swimming pools and a spa, making it a welcome choice for families looking for a wallet-friendly getaway with something for everyone. Best of all, the all-inclusive option is available 24-hours, so you can be sure to get what you want, whatever hour of the day. The resort has dry (meals only) packages from Dhs3,869 per room per night for two.

Riu Dubai, Deira Islands, Dubai, from Dhs3,869 per night. riu.com

Al Maha desert resort and spa

If you are looking for a genuine escape from the city, then this is the one for you. This stunning desert escape is a luxurious and beautiful way to relax and unwind. Sip poolside and watch as camels and oryx roam around your private tent. Inclusive of all of your meals and two selected activities, the packages start from Dhs6,382 per person, per night.

Al Maha, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, from Dhs6,382 per person per night. marriott.com

Rixos The Palm

Want to enjoy an all-inclusive stay without leaving Dubai? Then check yourself into Rixos The Palm. Found on the tip of the East Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, Rixos The Palm offers their standard all-inclusive packages on all room types, as well as the ‘Ultra All-Inclusive’ package. This gives guests access to unlimited food and drink across all restaurants and bars as well as access to a variety of water sports, daily entertainment activities, wellness facilities at the Turkish-inspired Anjana Spa as well as minibar service daily. Rates start from Dhs3,108 per room for a minimum of two nights.

Rixos The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs3,108 per room. thepalmdubai.rixos.com

Abu Dhabi

Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island

The picturesque island of Sir Bani Yas has it all: beautiful nature, fantastic wildlife, sugary beaches… plus three Anantara Resorts all of which offer all-inclusive packages. There’s the family-friendly Desert Islands Resort, then a duo of all-villa resorts called Al Yamm and Al Sahel. You can book all-inclusive which includes your breakfast, lunch and dinner, or ultra all-inclusive which comes with unlimited house beverages, too. Prices start from Dhs1,500.

Anantara Sir Bani Yas, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. anantara.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Rixos Premium Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi is stunning, and the premium all-inclusive package at this UAE hotel ensures literally everything is included. As well as all-inclusive food and drink, guests can also take advantage of daily yoga, cycling, paddle boarding and complimentary access to the tennis courts. Think light airy bedrooms, opulent interiors and a lagoon-sized swimming pool that all open up onto a private stretch of Saadiyat Island’s enviable white beachfront. For most dates, a minimum two-night stay is required, with nightly rates from Dhs2,430 for a minimum of two nights.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs2,430. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Cove Rotana

Among the more affordable hotels in the UAE that offers all inclusive is the Cove Rotana, set within its own peaceful inlet on a hillside that leads down to the white sandy beach. The 349 stylish rooms are all arranged to look like an Arabian village, and among them you’ll find a collection of 43 private villas with one-, two-, or three-bedrooms, ideally for big group getaways. Each comes with all the modern amenities you’d expect, separate living spaces, and some even offer their own private pools. For dining, there’s a choice of seven culinary experiences from the chilled-out pool bar and sunset cafe, to the all-day dining restaurant, Cinnamon; and signature Mediterranean restaurant, Basilico. You’ll also have access to two infinity pools, a private beach and a spa with four treatment rooms. Room rates start from Dhs614 per night for the all-inclusive package.

Cove Rotana, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Salem Rd, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs614. rotana.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

A stalwart on the all-inclusive hotel scene in the UAE is Rixos Bab Al Bahr. At Rixos Bab Al Bahr, guests can indulge in a variety of restaurants and everything is inclusive from the kaleidoscope of cuisine in Seven Heights and the selection of unlimited beverages in See & Sea and Mojito Lounge. Away from food and drink, staycationers can expect entertainment and nightlife, kids clubs, a spa, sports, and recreational activities all included. Room rates start from Dhs1,512 for a minimum of two nights.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, room rates from Dhs1,512. babalbahr.rixos.com