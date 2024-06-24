6 super things to do in Abu Dhabi this week: June 24 to 27

Goodbye, first half…

Yes, you read that right. It feels like just last week that we were wishing each other a Happy New Year, and in the blink of an eye, the first half of the year has come and gone. Which isn’t to say that there haven’t been fun things to do in Abu Dhabi. And on that note…

Here are 6 super things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, June 24

Descend on Cafe del Mar for Ladies Day

At Cafe del Mar on Yas Bay, Mondays are Ladies Day, and you’ll be able to enjoy a complimentary day pass that includes three refreshing beverages and a food platter. Gather the girl gang for a day of fun and sun at the capital’s own Ibiza-inspired destination.

Cafe del Mar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mondays, from Dhs120. Tel: (0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi

Catch a EURO game, or two at Anti-Dote

Tonight, you can look forward to two late football encounters at 11pm, between Albania and Spain, as well as Croatia vs. Italy. Enjoy super football action at the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s Anti-Dote bar, which prides itself on redefining the art of mixology as it presents timeless luxury with a contemporary twist. You’ll also experience a blend of innovative flavours and textures through refreshing beverages and taste-filled bar fare.

Anti-Dote, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi, until July 14. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Tuesday, June 25

Drop by Namak for smashing Indian flavours

This flavour-packed Michelin-recognised eat at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi serves up everything from amazing live stations to a chaat counter, and whether you’re a fan of hulking headliners or fragrant masala chai, you’ll get all of it and more here.

Namak, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 12.30 to 11.30, Sat 12.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @namak_dusitad

Wednesday, June 26

Roll with vegan options at Cafe Sushi

Experimenting is a way of life when you’re in the business of reviewing food options, and we’re admittedly excited about this one. Cafe Sushi at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr brings you its new vegan menu, that will cater to both sushi aficionados and plant-based enthusiasts alike. Look forward to options such as the Yasai Maki, and the flavour-packed Dynamite Maki, as you explore a brand new addition to this sushi hotspot in the capital.

Café Sushi, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, noon to 3.30pm, 7pm to 10.30pm daily. @cafesushi_abudhabi

Thursday, June 27

Immerse yourself at Saadiyat Beach Club’s stylish summer takeover

The capital’s ultimate luxury daycation beckons against the backdrop of one of the world’s finest beaches. This month, there’s an added touch of luxury courtesy of upscale French swimwear brand Vilebrequin for a stylish summer takeover. Designer Vincent Darré and his team have adorned Saadiyat Beach Club with custom fabrics and hand-painted ceramics, with these vibrant hues and patterns drawing inspiration from the golden beaches and perfectly blue waters, as well as the island’s treasured inhabitants, the Hawksbill Sea Turtle.

Saadiyat Beach Club x Vilebrequin, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 7.30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 656 3500. @saadiyatbeachclub

Read the 45th anniversary issue of What’s On

Self explanatory. Unpack the best of the emirates, star attractions, great restaurants, food picks, the journey so far, and much more in this special edition. Read it here.

@whatsonabudhabi, @whatsondubai