The UAE’s love for Al Baik is pretty evident as the restaurant has been opening up branches all over the country. And we’ve just learned that the Saudi fast food chain has opened its doors in two bustling neighbourhoods in Dubai: Al Karama and Silicon Oasis.

In Karama, the new branch has opened its doors opposite Bur Juman Centre, and in Silicon Oasis, you can find Al Baik in Union Coop.

The two new branches of Al Baik bring the total number of outlets in UAE to a whopping 17. And we don’t think they’re going to stop – which is great news for us!

About Al Baik

If you’re not familiar with the fried chicken favourite, the brand has operated in Saudi Arabia for almost 50 years, having first opened in Jeddah in 1974. It’s become the region’s most beloved fast-food brand and now has more than 100 branches across the Kingdom. It is renowned in the region for its fried chicken, shrimp, falafel and fries.

Al Baik first showed up in Dubai during Expo 2020 where it received a very warm welcome before the rapid expansion across the UAE began. Post Expo, the fast food restaurant opened in Dubai Mall where it saw the same long lines as it did in Expo. It later opened in the Mall of the Emirates and expanded outside of Dubai in Ajman, followed by Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Fans in the northern Emirates are still waiting for the announcement of an opening, but given the speed of the fast food restaurant’s rapid expansion in the UAE, it could be possible that they will soon get their requests answered.

