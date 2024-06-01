Sponsored: Festivities galore…

This Eid, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is the place to be to celebrate this joyous, festive occasion, and we’re going to tell you all the reasons why. Gather your family and friends and enjoy a sweet escape in the heart of the city over the Eid long weekend, the perfect time for a little urban break.

While you stay here, you can kick back and relax by the pool, revel in the luxury of the property, bask in the sun, have a super fun day on the ski slope and shop for leisure – there’s something for every kind of traveller at this iconic location.

You can also live the luxury laidback life at their suites – 2o stunning chalets that take the best of the sand and the snow with incredible views of the Arabian Gulf on one side and the white slopes of Ski Dubai on the other.

Here’s the deal – If you book now for stay until September 30, you can save up to 30 per cent on your stay. Book your stay directly with us and unlock exclusive benefits just for you. You’ll also be able to enjoy an early check-in at 12pm and a late check-out at 3pm, subject to availability.

Besides this incredible offer, there’s much to see and do at the property, so you can keep yourself busy over your holiday. Indulge in an afternoon tea at Aspen, with homemade savory and sweet delicacies paired with non-alcoholic drinks and a freshly brewed beverage along with live piano melodies.

You can have the experience guided by their special tea sommelier, with special tea from London Tea Exchange. Priced at Dhs200 for single and Dhs375 for double, from 1pm to 7pm daily.

You can also dance the night away at Flamenco nights at Salero, if you’re the party kind. There will be live entertainment to accompany, including a singer and a guitarist, from 8pm to 10.30pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and a guitarist and a Flamenco performance on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 8pm to 10.30pm.

You can indulge in traditional food-sharing platters with a modern twist for that ultimate Spanish food and beverage experience.

Relax by the Mosaic pool, treat yourself at the Sensasia Spa on the first floor, try their dining offerings at Eugene Eugene and Xu, explore the flavours of the Levant at Olea, across Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Southern Turkey, Lebanon and Cyprus, or have a personalised cinema viewing experience at VOX by Kempinski.

KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY members get exclusive benefits.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Barsha, Dubai, Tel: (04) 341 0000, dining.moe@kempinski.com, reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com, dining.moe@kempinski.com, kempinski.com

