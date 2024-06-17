From free-flowing drinks to set menus and sensational entertainment…

If you’re in Dubai this summer and you’re looking to catch up with your besties, an indoor ladies’ night is the place to go. Wallet-friendly and guaranteed AC, there’s a whole host of ladies’ nights for every day of the working week, complete with unlimited drinks, set menus, and more.

Here are 14 brilliant indoor ladies’ nights in Dubai you need to try this summer.

Monday: Akira Back

There’s lots to like about Akira Back: the sleek decor, the beautiful views from the glass-fronted restaurant, the inventive Japanese cuisine – and you can enjoy it all at their Monday ladies’ night. This rooftop spot at W Dubai – The Palm invites ladies to enjoy a menu of sharing plates, such as tuna pizza, crispy rice, eggplant miso and josper salmon alongside two hours’ of free-flowing drinks for Dhs250. The same deal is available to guys for Dhs399.

Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 7pm to 11pm, Mondays, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Tuesday: 42 Midtown

On Tuesdays, head to the relaxed gastropub at Zabeel House The Greens, 42 Midtown, where you can catch-up with the girls over two different packages. If you’re here for drinks only, Dhs99 gets you two hours of unlimited wine. If you’re looking for drinks and dining, then you’ll pay Dhs160 for a three-course set menu and three drinks, from a choice of cocktails and wine.

42 Midtown, Onyx Tower, The Greens, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs99 unlimited wine, Dhs160 for three courses and three drinks. @42midtowndxb

Tuesday: Claw BBQ

This all-American dive bar in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is popular for many reasons: its come-as-you-are vibe, its huge screens showing all the live sport, plus its array of interactive games, which includes a bucking bronco. Ladies night takes place inside this fun-filled bar every Tuesday, where you and your gal pals can sip on unlimited free drinks for three hours plus graze on two appetisers or a burger for Dhs149. Guys can get in on the action for Dhs225, which also includes bottled beer.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm till 1am, Tuesdays, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 577 4357. @clawbbqpalm

Tuesday: Lola Taberna Española

Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with friends, and at authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. Hot and cold pintxos are on offer alongside three hours of unlimited house beverages plus live entertainment in the form of a flamenco show and Spanish guitar from 8.30pm onwards. It’s Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Tues 7pm to 10pm, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 247 6688, lolataberna.com

Tuesday: Soon

Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and 1980s aesthetics, SOON is a cosy JLT bar with a brilliant Tuesday ladies’ night. Taking place at the indoor restaurant’s lively bar area, you won’t pay a dirham, and you’ll get unlimited drinks from 7pm to 9pm. After that, you can also avail of a special deal for prosecco and rosé at Dhs20 per glass until closing.

SOON, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, 7pm to 9pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)55 434 0575. @soondxb

Tuesday: STK

STK is a firm favourite on Dubai’s ladies’ night and party brunch scene, and most nights of the week there’s a wallet-friendly deal to sink your teeth into. A sleek steakhouse in JBR, there’s a regular rotation of resident DJs, sparkler shows and dancing on the tables guaranteed. On Tuesdays, ladies’ night isn’t just about the gals, as there’s deals for both ladies and gents. You’ll tuck into two courses of STK signature dishes and three hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs275, while guys pay Dhs300 for three drinks and two courses.

STK Dubai JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, 8pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. @stkdubaijbr

Wednesday: Agora

If you’re looking for an indoor ladies’ night in Dubai with unlimited drinks, then head to Agora. Tucked inside the Dubai EDITION, Wednesday is for the girls, and Dhs175 will get you free-flowing drinks and sharing plates. This swanky cocktail bar is a sleek and discreet drinking den, with a cool vibe and a glamorous crowd, so come prepared to party. Bringing the guys along? They can avail the same deal for Dhs275,

Agora, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, 8pm to 12am, Wednesdays, Dhs175. @agora_dxb

Wednesday: The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

One of the most popular ladies’ nights in Dubai is served up at The Maine’s OG location in JBR. Taking place every Wednesday, this four-hour ladies’ night offers free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar from 8pm to midnight. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Dubai, 8pm to midnight, Wednesdays. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. themaine.ae

Wednesday: Moe’s on 5th

This lively bar in the Sheraton Grand on Sheikh Zayed Road throws a party most nights of the week, but Wednesdays are for the ladies. Meet Me at Moe’s invites you and your crew to enjoy four free drinks from 8pm to 11.30pm to ease you into the night. Thereafter, there’s a 30 per cent discount for ladies on food and drink.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheraton Grand, Sheikh Zayed Road, 8pm to 11.30pm, Wednesdays. Tel: (0)4 333 3055. @moesonthe5th

Wednesday: Okku

L.O.V.E was the name of the original Okku’s biggest and best weekly party, and it’s now used as the title for their Wednesday ladies’ night at the new Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah location. On Wednesdays, ladies can come here for a set menu of three sharing plates plus a dessert, and two hours of unlimited drinks, for Dhs250. If you want to include prosecco, it’s Dhs300, and guys can avail the same deal for Dhs350, including bottled beer.

OKKU, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7pm onwards, Wednesdays, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 666 1566. @okkudxb

Wednesday: Ting Irie

Head to this Jamaican haven in Downtown every Wednesday for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and a two-course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm). If you want to add bubbles, you’ll pay Dhs190, and for guys to enjoy the same deal, it’s Dhs265.

Ting Irie, Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, 7pm onwards, Wednesdays. Tel: (0)4 557 5601. tingirie.com

Thursday: Boom Battle Bar

As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar on JBR has got all of its bases covered. This fun-filled spot hails from the UK, and is home to a whole host of spots to unleash your competitive streak, like crazy golf, axe throwing and more. Take your crew here on a Thursday, and for Dhs95 ladies can enjoy four drinks, a bite from the ladies’ night menu and a round of crazy golf.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, 8pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs95. @boom.dxb

Thursday: Couqley

We love Couqley for many reasons: their steak frites, the brilliant business lunch, their well-priced wine list… but the ladies’ night has to be one of the best value deals in the city. It’s available at their cosy bistro in JLT and the sleek brasserie in Pullman Downtown, and takes place every Thursday, and you’ll pay just Dhs119 for a main course and free-flowing wine from 7pm to 11pm. Foodie options include their signature steak frites, mushroom risotto and grilled salmon, plus you can upgrade to add a starter for Dhs39 or a side for Dhs33.

Couqley Bistro, Cluster A, JLT, and Couqley Brasserie, Pullman Downtown, Business Bay, 7pm to 11pm, Thursdays, Dhs119. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Friday: The Cheeky Camel

The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has a brilliant deal for ladies on a Friday. Available all day, you’ll get three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for a steal at Dhs99. Gents can join in on the fun with three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for Dhs199.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, 3pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb