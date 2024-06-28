He’ll be bringing more than just his first real six-string to town…

Music lovers in Abu Dhabi are in for an absolute treat, as rock icon Bryan Adams has just been confirmed to perform at the Etihad Arena on December 19, on the sidelines of Season 3 of the World Tennis League.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, with a timeless list of hits to his name such as ‘Summer of 69’, ‘Run to You’, and ‘Heat of the Night’ will bring a signature electrifying performance to the UAE capital, as part of what is expected to be an arena-shaking roster of entertainers coming to town as part of the World Tennis League.

Last year’s edition of the off-season exhibition tournament brought to town huge names in the music business including 50 Cent, Ne-Yo and Akon, with the pioneering edition of the tournament in 2022 witnessing performances from names such as electronic music superstar Deadmau5.

What’s On at the World Tennis League?

Last year’s edition of the World Tennis League brought some of the biggest names from both the men’s and women’s game to the UAE capital, with contemporary superstars such as World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, 5-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and women’s No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka bringing their A-game to town. The four teams that took to the court with a galaxy of tennis stars powering their rosters were the Honor FX Falcons, Hawks, PBG Eagles and the SG Mavericks Kites, who will gun for glory once again at the ‘Greatest Show on Court’. The exciting, exhibition-style tournament follows a three-day round robin format, with the top contenders eventually facing off for gold.

Concert ticket holders get to witness all the exciting on-court action with an exciting 50 per cent discount applicable on tickets for Day 1.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae as we reveal the rest of the names…

Bryan Adams Live, World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 19. etihadarena.ae

Images: Getty