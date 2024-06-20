Sponsored: Get those hamster wheels turning…

For a spot of some indoor fun paired with thinking hats and maybe some screams (of fear, or directed towards your teammates), an escape room is the place to be. One of the top places to book is Game Over, a thrilling spot in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Professional movie crew members have created the escape rooms at Game Over, so you know it’s going to be as real as it gets. It’s so popular that you can find them in 116 cities worldwide offering a total of 500 rooms.

Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, there are 18 different escape room themes in three different categories: Family, Adventure and Horror.

If you are going with kids, the room will be packed with puzzles that will help your children develop critical thinking and decision-making skills.

For those seeking adventure, you will have to work together with your team while you make your way through the room. It’s great if you’re looking to build on your teamwork and communication skills. Games under this category include Money Heist, Orient Express, Dracula Hunters and One Thousand and One Nights based on the famous movie The 1001 Arabian Nights.

And of course, for those of you feeling brave, there are rooms that will make you scream and maybe even run away. Your ultimate goal remains the same… Work together with your team to solve the mystery and get out before the clock runs out. Room options under this category include Horror Circus and Maniac.

And if you’re really brave… there are rooms such as Haunted Mansion and Walking Death which include live actors.

Can’t wait to try it out? The ticket price starts from Dhs140 per person for an hour. If you bring more friends (maximum of seven), the cost goes down, but remember… more people won’t necessarily mean you’ll get through the room quicker.

Are you up for the challenge?

Nakheel Mall, Level 2, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am | The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Level 3, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, escapegameover.ae