A six hands dinner with some serious star power…

Foodies, clear your diaries: Three of Dubai’s biggest culinary forces are teaming up for an unmissable six-hands dinner on Monday July 1.

A trio of star chefs – Jason Atherton of City Social and Row on 45, Mohamad Orfali of Orfali Bros, and Gregoire Berger of Ossiano will come together to present a collaborative culinary masterpiece. Priced at Dhs1,545 per person, there are just 22 seats available for this culinary extravaganza, which will take place at Jason Atherton’s award-winning culinary theatre, Row on 45, at Grosvenor House. Across the 17-course tasting menu, foodies will get a front row seat to watch three of the city’s top chefs at work, as they present each course and the inspiration behind it.

The three-act dinner begins at 7.15pm in the intimate and sophisticated Champagne Lounge, where welcome drinks and the first three appetisers will be served. From there, diners will move into the main dining room, where the show kitchen takes centre stage. Here, chef Jason Atherton will showcase nine exquisite dishes, chef Grégoire will add four of his own creations, and chef Orfali will present an additional four courses. Each chef promises to present their take on worldly ingredients with their signature avant-garde cuisine. From Jason Atherton, diners can look forward to bafun uni with Norwegian langoustine custard and hokkaido scallop. From chef Gregoire, diners who’ve been to his underwater restaurant Ossiano at Atlantis, The Palm may recognised the blue lobster and artichoke. While from multi-award winning Orfali Bros’ chef and co-founder Mohamad Orfali, diners can enjoy dishes like grilled eggplant with artichoke puree and seaweed jus.

The menu is priced at Dhs1,545 per person, with an optional wine pairing for Dhs1,345.

Six Hands dinner, Row on 45, Grosvenor House, 7.15pm, Monday July 1, Dhs1,545. Tel: (0)56 832 4545. @rowon45dubai