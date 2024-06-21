Sponsored: Stroll down memory lane with these iconic characters…

Everyone’s favourite Disney characters are all set to return to the UAE capital and wow the whole family, with a thrilling new Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate show scheduled to arrive at the Etihad Arena from October 16 to 20. You can take to the ice once again with the biggest stars from the Disney universe, with fun, smiles and a healthy dose of nostalgia guaranteed for the whole family.

The production will take you on a tour of the mountains of Colombia where you’ll have the opportunity to meet Mirabel, or sail away with Moana on an adrenaline pumping, high-seas adventure. You could even find yourself travelling to the wintry world of Arendelle, and if you’re more a fan of the sea, you can plunge into the waters with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and Hank from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory. Watching it all unfold with your close crew of friends? Buzz Lightyear, Woody and The Toy Story gang will join you in celebrating the spirit of true friendship.

In addition to the all of the above, you can watch the parade of cherished Disney characters come to life against the backdrop of Disney’s most iconic soundtracks, with skilled performers exhibiting their talents via gravity-defying skating jumps, mesmerising acrobatics, and routines that are guaranteed to bring you to your feet.

Start circling your calendars to make your way down to the Etihad Arena this October with family and friends, to welcome iconic characters from your childhood including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on this one-of-a-kind journey that will have you celebrating the power of lasting memories in an all-star family entertainment production, right here in Abu Dhabi.

Disney on Ice Let’s Celebrate, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 16 to 20, from Dhs75. etihadarena.ae

Media: supplied