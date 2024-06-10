It’s already found in Madrid, Ibiza, Beverly Hills, and Riyadh…

There’s a sleek new Spanish restaurant now open in Dubai, and this one is powered by some serious A-listers. Get ready to dine at Tatel, the acclaimed restaurant from Tennis ace Rafael Nadal and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The restaurant, born in Madrid and now found in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Mexico City and Riyadh, is now open in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown.

Meaning haute cuisine, Tatel promises to fuse traditional Spanish gastronomy with cosmopolitan global influences befitting of Dubai’s global tastes. At its global locations, it pairs its modern Spanish cuisine with live music and a vibrant bar scene, which we hope to also find at the Dubai iteration when it opens soon.

The design aesthetic offers a rustic-luxe approach, with dining rooms adorned in rich, warm colours and textures. Although we’re yet to see what Tatel Dubai will look like, we’ve got high expectations.

Brought to the region through a partnership with Leisure Quest, Tatel isn’t the only new opening the group are bringing to Hotel Boulevard.

Opening alongside Tatel will be TOTO, an Italian concept also by the two sporting stars. TOTO is self-described as an ode to the golden age of Italian cinema and was born in Madrid in 2020, and the exciting Italian eat has already opened its doors on Abu Dhabi’s Mamsha Al Saadiyat strip, as of April.

A culinary homage to the legendary Cinema Paradiso film, it’s elevated and entertaining dining in a retro-chic setting. Expect to dine on dishes made from the freshest vegetables, meats and seafood, homemade pastas and traditional casseroles, while listing to live piano and a rotation of musical acts. The Madrid restaurant is also home to one of Spain’s most extensive wine lists, so expect to sip your way through a similarly varied offering at TOTO Dubai.

