A little more than a week into 2024 and Dubai’s hotel scene has already seen some drastic changes… One notable transformation is that, as of January 8, 2024, Downtown Dubai’s Address Fountain Views will be recognised as the Address Dubai Mall.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard just a few steps away from the Burj Khalifa, the new Address Dubai Mall is directly connected to Dubai Mall and the recently-opened Chinatown.

The 1,000-room hotel, which opened in 2021, boasts a stunning infinity pool with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, a spa and fitness center, a kids’ club, and six restaurants including Peruvian-Japanese hotspot Nazcaa and French restaurant August.

The founder of Emaar, Mohamed Alabbar added, “The rebranding of Address Fountain Views to Address Dubai Mall is more than just a name change; it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to unrivalled luxury and excellence.”

Hotel shake-up

The rebrand comes after the announcement that five Emaar Hospitality hotels have been acquired by Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH).

As of January 1, 2024, the former Address Dubai Mall is now the Kempinski Central Avenue Dubai and the former Address Boulevard is now Kempinski The Boulevard Dubai.

The changeover project also includes the former Address Dubai Marina which is now the JW Marriott Hotel Marina, marking Dubai’s second JW Marriott property alongside the iconic JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai. A duo of Downtown hotels have also made the switch from Emaar hospitality to Marriott, with the Vida Downtown now known as Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection; and Manzil Downtown rebranded as The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection.

According to ADNH and reported by Business Traveller Middle East, “each property will undergo carefully planned enhancements to deliver tailored and world-class experiences.” So, we can expect new offerings across all the hotels in terms of culinary, spa and leisure.

Address Dubai Mall, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard, Downtown Dubai. Tel:(0)4 245 8888. addresshotels.com

