50 exciting restaurant, bar and beach club openings coming to Dubai in 2024

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

71 Steak and Grill

At Emirates Towers, there’s a new culinary concept set to debut as a five-month pop-up this January. At the helm, chef Brando Moros, celebrated for his inventive approach to wood-fire grilling, will present the art of fire dining.

Opening January 2024, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Gardens, opening January 2024. @71steakandgrill

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

Agatha

A brand new venue, Agatha Dubai is opening in Habtoor City, adding to the forever-growing, ever-expanding culinary scene of Dubai. It’s a gastronomic concept that’s sure to add flair and fine food to your dining experience in the city. Agatha is all set to bring an immersive dining experience to the city that speaks to the sophisticated heart. Agatha will serve a seamless blend of Asian flavours and contemporary French influences, harmonising the two for an Asian-fusion menu. To go with this, a selection of cocktails will be available, flaunting expert mixology.

Agatha, Habtoor City, opening January 2024. @agathadxb_

Alba Restaurant and Bisou

Heading to Dubai Opera soon? Take note, there are two new restaurants that will be opening their doors right outside Dubai Opera in Downtown Dubai. During a recent visit to the performing arts centre, What’s On spotted two new restaurant hoardings a stone’s throw away from the Dubai Opera’s doors – Alba Restaurant and Bisou. Both restaurants are a concept by Metafoodies Restaurants Management, a new hospitality group launching in Dubai. According to posts on Instagram, Alba Restaurant is a ‘Mediterr-Asian’ restaurant, while Bisou Restaurant is a Modern French Middle Eastern restaurant. Both restaurants have yet to announce an opening date, but a photograph showcasing both restaurants on Bisou’s Instagram states ‘soon…’

Alba Restaurant and Bisou, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening soon. @bisou.dubai

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand last year.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

Aretha

From Rikas Hospitality comes Aretha, a chic restaurant and lounge that will remind you of the roaring twenties. Their second restaurant opening at the St Regis Gardens alongside just-opened Chez Wam, expect live entertainment that invokes the glory days of the jazz age complete with plush seating, gold detailing, and glittering chandeliers. It is set to open its doors in the coming months.

Aretha, St. Regis Gardens, at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm – Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @arethadubai

Arrazuna by Mehmet Gürs

Featuring eight open kitchens and a gourmet retail offering where diners can shop signature products, Arrazuna by Mehmet Gurs is designed like a high-end food hall. Its cuisine will focus on the vibrant flavours of the Levant and the Arabian Peninsula when it opens at The Link.

Arrazuna by Mehmet Gurs, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opening February 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com

Bâoli From the ultra-chic shores of Cannes and Miami, famed party hotspot Bâoli will open its first Middle East outpost next year at J1 Beach. With its lush jungle-inspired ambience, contemporary Japanese cuisine, live performances, and unforgettable party atmosphere, Bâoli is sure to be the city’s next hot ticket. Bâoli, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024. Benny Mack’s If you live in, or frequent Town Square Dubai, here’s some fresh and very exciting news for you, the first licensed pub is opening this year in the area. Benny Mack’s by Ben’s Farmhouse is the newest addition to the culinary roster of Dubai and it’s opening its doors in Town Square very soon. Expect a dining experience laced with loads of London gastro-pub charm to descend this December, courtesy of Chef Ben Tobbit. The menu, carefully crafted by Chef Ben fuses the quintessential gastro-pub charm from his hometown with a global flavour. Benny Mack’s, Town Square, opening soon. @bennymacksdxb Cala Vista If there’s two things Dubai does well, it’s Italian restaurants and beachfront dining. So couple those concepts together, and you’ve got yourself an immediate smash-hit on the city’s dining scene. So we’re looking forward to the arrival of Cala Vista, a pretty seaside eatery bottling up the charms of Italy’s coastal corners, and showering them over a new shorefront spot at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam. Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah, opening January 2024. Tel: (800) 323232. jumeirah.com/minaasalam Celeste Get ready to party at Celeste, a sizzling new nightlife venue opening in SO/Uptown. While the hotel is already welcoming guests, you’ll have to wait a little while longer to enjoy the upscale cuisine and lively party atmosphere at the Parisian-Pigalle style spot, which is set to open in January. Celeste, SO/ Uptown Dubai, JLT, opening January 2023.

Chouchou

Chouchou is described as the ‘first exclusive French beach house member’s club for Dubai’s avant-gardists and leaders’. Guests can tuck into delicious French dishes while listening to live artist performances and watching the sunset in a relaxing atmosphere. Bon appetit!

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

DuangDy by Bo.Lan

The brains behind Michelin starred restaurant, Bo.Lan, Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones will open DuangDy by Bo.Lan in The Link in February 2024. It promises to bring a slice of Bangkok’s most cutting-edge Thai experience to the city.

Bo.Lan, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opening February 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com

Frantzén and Studio Frantzén

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm next year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening 2024.

Gerbou

Set to open in January 2024 in Nad Al Sheba is Gerbou, a sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture. Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with all spaces designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants. On the terrace, Ghaf trees will offer dappled shade, for those dining alfresco during the day. Mirroring the look and feel, the menu promises to be a flight through Arab and Emirati flavours, with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients taking centre stage.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening January 2024. @gerbou

Gigi Rigolatto

Kicking off the new year in style, Gigi Rigolatto will open on J1 Beach in January 2024. Bringing the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

Gitano

Dinner with a side of fiesta… The tropical jungle of Mexico will also land on J1 Beach next year in the form of Gitano. With locations in Tulum, Miami, and NYC, this modern bohemian beach club will transport guests with sensational dinner and dancing experiences, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

Jamavar

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open in early 2024. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.

Jamavar, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2024. @jamavardubai

Jara by Martín Berasategui

Michelin-lauded Spanish chef Martín Berasategui is bringing a taste of Spain to Dubai with his first restaurant in the Middle East, Jara. Located on the 18th floor of The Lana, guests can expect a bold menu showcasing the finest Basque recipes curated by Martín himself, authentic Spanish pintxos, and cocktails at Jara Bar.

Jara by Martín Berasategui, The Lana, Business Bay, opening February 2024.

Kaimana

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

Kaimana, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

KIGO

Another new opening in DIFC from Fundamental Hospitality is KIGO, a Japanese omakase restaurant. It will open in Four Seasons DIFC, adding to the hotel’s culinary array that already features Michael Mina’s Mina Brasserie and Luna Sky Bar.

Kygo, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, opening early 2024.

La Baia

For a refined Italian dining experience, say ciao to La Baia. Inspired by the charming Amalfi Coast, guests can choose to sit either inside the restaurant or on the beach, and indulge in a selection of coastal favourites, paired with Italian wines and cocktails. Now that’s la dolce vita…

La Baia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

La Dame de Pic

Enlivened by Anne-Sophie Pic, La Dame de Pic is a breathtakingly chic restaurant found in foodie capitals including London, Paris and Singapore. In Dubai it will open as one of 11 restaurants at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel, and we can expect the same wow-worthy aesthetic and exquisite French fine dining dishes.

La Dame de Pic, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opening February 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com

LAVITA

Bringing a touch of la dolce vita to Dubai, chic Italian beach house LAVITA is set to open its doors this winter inside the ultra-luxe Dorchester residences on Palm Jumeirah – One at Palm Jumeirah by the Dorchester Collection. Masterminded by hospitality experts Mine & Yours Group, the team behind Chic Nonna, LAVITA will also have two restaurant concepts: the Italian called LAVITA and a Japanese concept called Shima. Fusing Italian coastal allure with Dubai’s dynamic luxury scene, LAVITA boasts breathtaking views over the Dubai Marina and Arabian Gulf and will have a huge focus on music and entertainment, featuring a wow-worthy lineup of performers, international acts, and brand collaborations.

La Vita, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach, opening January 2024.

Lio

Dubai’s dinner and a show scene is getting a serving of iconic entertainment, as Ibiza’s sizzling cabaret hotspot Lío is opening in Dubai. Slated to open in late 2024, it will be one of the flagship restaurants at FIVE LUXE, which will open in early 2024 on JBR. In unique FIVE style, the venue promises to be as wow-worthy as the shows at this famed entertainment extravaganza. Lio Dubai will be built on its own hedonistic party island off the JBR coast.

Lio, FIVE LUXE, JBR, opening Q4, 2024. @liodubai

LÚNICO

Vibey Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant LÚNICO will have you dancing all night long. Get ready to try traditional yet innovative dishes, eyebrow-raising cocktails, and vibrant toe-tapping beats. You’ll never want to leave…

LUNICO, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

Maison La Plage

Set to open soon on Palm Jumeirah’s ever-popular Palm West Beach is a beachfront restaurant from Dubai-born Fundamental Hospitality. The eatery and beach club is described as a beachfront escape inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the South of France. At the culinary helm is chef Izu Ani, so expect a delectable taste of the Med.

Maison La Plage, Palm West Beach, opening January 2024.

Market Island

A brand new food hall is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall early next year. Called Market Island, the food hall is set to open in the coming months at the mall’s north end on the ground floor. Across 70,000 square feet, the food hall is set to be the biggest in the Middle East and will be the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE. The market will have 53 venues along with dedicated restaurant spaces, bars, and lounges. Basically: a tonne of great food and drink to choose from. There will also be live entertainment including performances from local artists and DJs.

Market Island, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, opening early 2024.

Mimi Mei Fair

Pairing elegant aesthetics with upscale Chinese cuisine, MiMi Mei Fair promises show-stopping interiors with details everywhere you look. Blending oriental glamour with an eclectic, modern aesthetic, trinkets, antiques and artifacts from owner Samyukta’s personal collection will dot the multi-room space. Ancient folklore tales and whimsical 1920s Shanghai will inspire a restaurant interior that’s designed to be photographed.

MiMi Mei Fair, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2024. @mimimeifair.ae

Mr. Chow

The world-famous Chinese hotspot, Mr Chow is set to replace Indochine, which closed its doors last month after a four-year stint in DIFC’s Gate District, in DIFC. The Dubai outpost will be Mr Chow’s eighth restaurant worldwide and second outpost in the Middle East after opening its doors in Riyadh last month, in the buzzing King Abdullah Financial District. Mr Chow is famed for its unforgettable dining experience including a daily handmade noodle show, Champagne trolley, and one of the best-prepared Beijing ducks in the world.

Mr Chow, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, opening soon. @mrchow

Mūn

Bringing an air of otherworldly elegance and sophistication to the shores of Dubai, Mūn will be a secluded beach-garden oasis providing guests a lush sanctuary to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. On the menu? Mūn will serve up sharing-style dishes inspired by Asia’s specialty flavours.

Mun, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Osterio Funkcoolio

Chef Akmal Anuar has unveiled plans for an exciting new restaurant in Dubai, and it’s set to open this year. Known for his inventive, unlicensed Japanese restaurants, for his latest venture chef Akmal is turning his attention to Italian cuisine. The new Osteria Funkcoolio will have seating for just 30 guests, and while Italian flavours will be at the beating heart of the menu, chef Akmal isn’t moving entirely away from the Japanese cuisine he’s known and loved for. The new Port De La Mer eatery will instead serve ‘innovative Itameshi creations,’ which the chef describes as a collision of Italian cuisine and the best of Japanese Kyoto ingredients. So, we can’t wait to see what this menu looks like.

Osterio Funkcoolio, Port De La Mer, opening early 2024. @funkcoolio

Pitfire, Dubai Hills Business Park

Fans of the famous homegrown pizza joint, Pitfire, will be able to get a slice and a beer at the new outpost in Dubai very soon… Set to open in January 2024, Pitfire Pizza is bringing its moreish thin-crust pizza and relaxed vibe to the city’s new foodie hotspot, Dubai Hills Business Park. Unique to the Dubai Hills restaurant, guests will be able to wash it all down with a selection of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as a few new surprises added to the food menu.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park, opening January 2024. pitfirepizzabakers.com

Qabu by Paco Morales Adding a fine dining edge to the moorish cuisine of Andalusia is chef Paco Morales. A celebration of Cordoba’s culinary history, Qabu by Paco Morales promises to be a destination both for dinner and drinks, with a separate bar area alongside the elegant dining room. It opens in February at One&Only Za’abeel. Qabu by Paco Morales, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opening February 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com Ralph’s Coffee The American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, is about to bring a dash of New York chic to Dubai with its luxe café brand, Ralph’s Coffee. Set to make its UAE debut in the Mall of the Emirates next month, the photogenic café will be located next to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of the mall. Instantly recognisable for its timeless design, iconic shade of green, equestrian-themed artwork, and of course the cute Polo bear, Ralph’s Coffee is set to open at the end of January 2024. Ralph’s Coffee, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, opening January 2024. @ralphscoffee Rare From the team behind The Pointe’s beloved CMP Bar & Grill comes Rare, a sleek new steakhouse that will open as part of C2, City Walk’s licensed dining destination. While we don’t know much more for now, we’re expecting big things. Rare, C2, City Walk, opening February 2024. @theraredxb Riviera by Jean Imbert Also marking his Middle East debut, acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert is adding to his culinary adventures with the Dorchester Collection, opening Riviera by Jean Imbert on the fourth floor of the Dubai hotel, The Lana. Giving guests a taste of the Mediterranean, Riviera serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a breezy setting with Jean’s creative energy shining through. Riviera by Jean Imbert, The Lana, Business Bay, opening February 2024. Sagetsu by Tetsuya Wakuda No Dubai dining destination is complete without a Japanese restaurant, and the one at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel is left in the capable hands of Tetsuya Wakuda. The man behind two Michelin Starred Waku Ghin, he presents an elevated menu of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, which marries classical French techniques with the Japanese philosophy of using natural, seasonal flavours. Sagetsu by Tetsuya Wakuda, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opening February 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach next year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience.

Sakhalin, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

Shoku

From Aussie-born, New Zealand-adopted chef and restauranteur Nic Watt comes Shoku, one of a number of new restaurants opening this year at Trade Center’s new dining destination, East Park. According to its website, Shoku will open in 2023 and is described as ‘the spirit of Japanese dining.’ The man behind the menu, chef Nic Watt, co-founded acclaimed Japanese restaurant Roka alongside Rainer Becker, which is an indication of the high-pedigree we can expect from his debut Dubai restaurant.

East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening 2024.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia.’ Chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We hope the frozen yoghurt and honey makes it on this menu too…

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening Q2 2024.

Smoki Moto

While Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on Palm West Beach is already welcoming guests, it won’t be until early next year that its culinary array of 10 restaurants and bars is fully open. Among the last to open will be Smoki Moto, a high-end, Korean steakhouse that will serve as the hotel’s signature restaurant. Stealing the show is the tabletop barbecue, where trailblazing design meets uncompromisingly fresh ingredients.

Smoki Moto, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, opening January 2024. marriott.com

StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz

From one of Madrid’s finest culinary stars comes the international street food eatery, StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz, a concept we’re particularly excited about. In an informal and relaxed setting at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel, expect haute cuisines with a dynamic edge, inspired by street food from all over the world.

StreetXO, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opening February 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com

Swingers

Dubai, get ready to par-tee: London’s popular crazy golf venue Swingers is opening on Bluewaters Island in 2024, according to an article by Bloomberg. For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue with four nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening 2024. swingers.club / @swingersldn

Tang

From South Africa to Dubai comes Tang, a new restaurant opening early next year at Palace Downtown. A homage to contemporary Japanese izakaya’s and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong, this vibrant new eatery will pair fusion Asian flavours with incredible Burj Khalifa views. Named after the Tang dynasty, the restaurant is set over 10,000 square feet and promises Cantonese style sharing plates, featuring sushi, dishes from the robata and authentic wok dishes.

Tang, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2024. @tang_dubai_downtown

Tania’s Teahouse

Cuppa tea-quila anyone? Beloved Tania’s Teahouse, the pretty pink cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road, is moving to a new location with a brand-new look and feel, and an alcohol license. That’s right if picking from the vast number of teas and coffees had you scratching your head, you will now have alcoholic sip options to pick from on the menu. Opening its doors in early 2024, Tania’s will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a revamped menu, three event spaces, and a heightened in-house dining experience.

Tania’s, Dubai Hills Business Park, opening early 2024. @taniasteahouse

Tapasake

A One&Only homegrown concept already found in the Maldives and Montenegro is Tapasake, a refined poolside experience that serves elevated Nikkei cuisine. In Dubai, you’ll find it perched atop The Link with access to the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Alongside dining in the restaurant, guests will be able to enjoy the Japanese-Peruvian menu poolside on plush cabanas, while admiring the show-stopping views of the Dubai skyline.

Tapasake, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opening February 2024. oneandonlyresorts.com

Timbuktu Market

The Dubai food scene is about to reach new heights with the addition of an exciting new food market called Timbuktu Market. Set to open in Q1 2024, the market will be located in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market and New York’s Chelsea Market, Timbuktu Market will bring an exciting new energy to the city’s hospitality industry. The market will be home to several different eateries under one roof, all of which will be brand-new concepts that don’t already have a physical presence in Dubai, including home chefs, bakers, pop-ups, supper clubs, and some international concepts.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights, Dubai, opening Q1 2024. @timbuktu_market

