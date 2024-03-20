Ronaldo and Nadal's Toto to open on Mamsha Al Saadiyat

We may not be in Kansas anymore, but we sure are in Abu Dhabi…

Famed Italian culinary concept Toto has just about arrived in the capital, set to open its doors to the public on marvellous Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

Backed by 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and Al Nassr F.C. captain Cristiano Ronaldo, the gorgeous concept gets its inspiration from Italian cinema a la the 1950s, including the evergreen Cinema Paradiso that tells the tale of little Salvatore and Alfredo.

You can look forward to authentic Italian culinary artistry on the menu, with the finest flavours being served via a plethora of rich pasta creations, meats, seafood, and sauces native to the region. The exclusive, elevated concept will join a line-up of prized culinary spots on Mamsha Al Saadiyat, which itself is fast establishing itself as Abu Dhabi’s preferred destination for premium dining.

Nadal and Ronaldo, both known for their signature high-intensity playing style and charisma, are also the minds behind Tatel in Dubai. Toto is also expected to open in Downtown Dubai, as part of the Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, in addition to its pioneering location in Madrid.

