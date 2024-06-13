Keeping score in the capital…

If you grew up watching some of the most iconic titles from the Disney universe, or are just getting acquainted with them, you’ll have noticed their incredible animation and storytelling are coupled with some great soundtracks capable of evoking memories generations later.

Now, internationally-renowned pianist, Lang Lang, is about to bring some of your favourite Disney soundtracks to the Etihad Arena in a captivating performance on November 22.

The acclaimed pianist, who’s performed at major global events such as the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, will bring these tunes to you accompanied by a full orchestra and special guests at Lang Lang plays Disney, as they take you on a tour of Disney’s most popular tracks in what is sure to be a stirring musical and visual experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saadiyatculturaldistrict

What’s On the playlist?

You’ll be thrilled to know Lang Lang has been bringing audiences around the world to their feet, as his orchestra rolls back the years with timeless favourites such as “Someday My Prince Will Come” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book, and “Chim Chim Cheree” from Mary Poppins. For fans of more contemporary titles, you can look forward to tracks such as “Let It Go” from Frozen.

For Disney fans…

There’s a lot coming to Abu Dhabi later this year. In addition to Lang Lang’s exciting show, you can also look forward to the return of Disney on Ice at the Etihad Arena, from October 16 to 20, where you can take to the ice once again, with fun, smiles and a healthy dose of nostalgia guaranteed for the whole family. Get your tickets here.

Lang Lang Plays Disney, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 22, from Dhs145. ticketmaster.ae