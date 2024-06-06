Sip, sip, sippin’ away…

Be it for a midweek pick me up or to keep you going through a long work day, a cup of coffee in hand is inevitable. And when you live in a bustling city like Dubai, coffee culture is something you can’t help but partake in.

Here are 6 drive-thru coffee spots to get your daily caffeine fix.

Brew Drive Thru

Where: Google Maps pin here.

This drive-thru-only coffee shop on Jumeirah Beach Road makes coffee from beans brought from all over the world. They also have delicious breakfast offerings like pea and zucchini fritters with goat cheese, tomato avocado toast and granola bowls. The branch is open everyday from 7am to 10.30pm.

Tim Horton’s

Where: Tim Hortons – The Pavilion Jumeirah Park and JLT

With its popular menu offering doughnut holes, aka Timbits, Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons is another fan favourite choice for coffee lovers. Other items include breakfast bagels, paninis and seasonal cooler drinks.

Rumailah Farm

Where: Google maps here

Looking to get some fresh produce on the go, while also fueling up on a cheeky coffee or milkshake? Look no further than the Rumailah Farm drive-thru located on Jumeirah Road, in Dubai. Originally located in Fujairah, the farm opened the Dubai drive-thru in June of last year. On the menu, you will find a selection of hot and cold coffees where prices start from Dhs16.

Saddle Cafe

Where: Google Maps pin here.

Launched in 2017 as a food truck offering quick bites, Saddle Cafe is a coffee and cakes haven. Currently, the brand has more than 10 locations across the UAE and is open from 7am onwards daily.

Costa Coffee

Where: Al Wasl, Baniyas Road and Beach Road

This British coffeehouse chain is over 50 years old and continues to serve quality coffee around the world. Offering a choice of hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, cakes, pastries, and snacks, Costa has multiple grab-and-go locations in Dubai.

XO Coffee Boutique

Where: Al Wasl Road

This quaint cafe’s drive-thru location on Al Wasl Road offers a variety of speciality coffees, cookies and croissants, and is open throughout the week from 6am onwards.

