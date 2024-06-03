With a massive floating bridge and 24/7 night swimming…

The latest announcement from the team behind the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 involves the fusion of two of Dubai’s most fluently spoken love languages: beaches and megaprojects.

A pair of the city’s most popular beaches will be receiving a comprehensive makeover with a combined financial backing of around Dhs355 million. That’s big bucket and spade money.

The two waterfront leisure destinations targeted by the upgrade are a 4.3km stretch of Al Mamzar and a 1.4km Jumeirah 1. One of the most exciting parts is, the estimated completion date is within an 18-month timeline.

But what sort of facilities can sun seekers expect at these updated coastal leisure complexes?

Beyond the sand and tides, the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 announcement teases a slew of new features for the beaches including restaurants, showers, changing rooms, 10 recreational play areas, fitness areas, barbecue zones, chill out zones, 1,400 parking spaces, WIFI, AI-assisted beach rescue services, seasonal event spaces, 11km of cycling/running track, and a shaded walkway between the two beaches.

The Deira location will also benefit from Dubai’s first 24/7 night swimming beach and a 200-metre-long floating bridge which, from the renders, looks like it will house its own leisure and recreational facilities.

The beaches will be elevated, that’s both in the traditional sense to resist the effects of climate change, as well as in the more modern sense which is essentially shorthand for sophistication. It’s also worth noting for the Jumeirah 1 and Al Mamzar faithful that both beaches will remain partially open during the renovations.

