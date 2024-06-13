There are only a few days left…

Dubai Miracle Garden is one of our favourite Dubai outdoor attractions. And if you want to visit, you have just a few days left as the park is closing its doors for the summer on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Once the summer has passed and the cooler weather has once again graced the city, the gates will reopen. This usually happens at the end of October or early November.

Dubai Miracle Gardens is the world’s largest display of flora and fauna, with the 72,000 square meter destination home to over 50 million flowers in 120 varieties.

If you’re still keen to get down to Dubai Miracle before this season ends, you can book tickets online here. Tickets cost Dhs95 for adults (over 12 years old), Dhs80 for children three to 12, and those under the age of three are free.

Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily from 9am to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 11pm on weekends, but do call ahead if you’re visiting Eid Al Adha as opening timings could be affected.

So, when will Dubai Miracle Garden reopen for the new season?

We currently do not have the reopening dates for Dubai Miracle Garden’s next season, but it is usually announced on social media towards the end of summer. We are keeping our eyes on the news, and we will let you know as soon as we know.

The garden, which opened in 2013, transforms and adds new floral arrangements, sculptures and more each season. No matter how many times you visit, you will be amazed.

In 2016, the attraction also won a Guinness World Record for the largest flower arrangement/structure forming the shape of the Airbus A380, pictured above.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand, 9am to 9pm weekdays, 9am to 11pm weekends, until Sun June 4. Dhs95 for adults, Dhs80 for children under 12. children under 3 are free. Tel: (04) 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

