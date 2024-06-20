Badminton, basketball, cricket, football, and much more…

If you love sports and staying active, you’ll love Dubai Sports World (DSW). It’s the region’s largest indoor sports destination spanning over 300,000 square feet in an air-conditioned space and it is opening its doors once again this summer.

Running from Saturday, June 22 to September 8, Dubai Sports World offers up a space for you and your mates to keep fit, while having plenty of fun.

Expect fan favourites such as badminton, basketball, cricket, football, padel, pickleball, table tennis, tennis and volleyball. Not a ‘sports’ person as such? Don’t worry. DSW is also home to the CrossFit gym with plenty of equipment to keep your muscles burning while you stay cool indoors.

But that’s not all. You can continue to keep fit at home by visiting the Mint Market over the weekends which sells sporting goods and more from local and international brands.

Visit for free on opening weekend

When DSW opens its doors on Saturday, June 22 and 23, you can enjoy free access to the sport activities including the academy classes. Little ones will also be able to check out the kids’ soft play area.

You need to book your space though on the website here.

HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said, “Dubai Sports World has become one of the most prominent and important sporting events that are held throughout the year. It is one of the basic and most important events on the agenda of the annual sporting events here, whether it is for competitive or community sports.”

Speaking on the 14th edition, Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre said “We have added new sports and events to our line-up, and expanded timings to ensure DSW offers something for everyone.” And yes, this includes families, corporate groups and even People of Determination.

Don’t forget to download the Dubai Sports World app so you can make court bookings, which can also be done on dubaisportsworld.ae

Images: Dubai Sports World and social