Bluewaters Island is getting a luxe new hotel, this time the Middle East’s first Delano property. The Delano Dubai, set to open later this year, is another new opening from hotel group Ennismore, who already operate the Banyan Tree Dubai on the island.

While Banyan Tree Dubai was a rebrand of Caesars Palace, Delano Dubai will occupy what was first Caesars Resort – then Julius Tower. Set to reposition Bluewaters as a luxurious lifestyle destination, the 251-room Delano Dubai promises to be marked by attention to detail and personalised experiences, designed to make every guest feel special.

The property will have a strong focus on the luxury market, with 84 of the 251 rooms suites, and a collection of those will come with private pools, perfect for a VIP stay. A swimming pool gazing out over the ocean will be a stunning spot to soak up the sun, and drinking and dining will come in the form of four still-to-be-announced culinary concepts. Among them, we’re particularly excited by a brand new beach club from the creative minds at Paris Society, who are behind some of France’s most beloved beach clubs and restaurants, including Gigi – which will open at J1 Beach this September.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Delano brand, let us acquaint you: born in Miami in 1995, it brought a quieter, more modern luxury to a destination that was known for its loud and gilded approach to five-star hospitality. It fast became the city’s social hub, and while the original is currently closed, it’s now also located in Las Vegas and Paris. Although as of this year, Ennismore has entered a long-term partnership with Cain International to not only reopen the original Delano Miami Beach, but also accelerate the brand’s global growth.

delanodubai.com