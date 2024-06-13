Sponsored: The perfect pre-dinner plan does exist…

There’s always a reason to visit Eugène Eugène – the brasserie on the second floor of the Kempinski Mall of the Emirates. And now, the popular dining venue has just given us yet another reason to visit with the launch of L’Apéritif d’Eugène.

The refined offering is inspired by the timeless tradition of French apéritifs. The experience runs daily from 4pm to 7pm and will cost you just Dhs110 per person.

You will get a choice of two exquisite cocktails from a curated menu, which is complemented by a chef’s assortment of gourmet appetizers. Not drinking alcohol? You can also get mocktails which are just as delicious.

If you haven’t been to Eugène Eugène yet, fans of the brasserie will describe it as a sanctuary in the heart of the city. Your dining experience will take place in a greenhouse-inspired glass hideaway, complete with palm and olive trees, chandeliers and golden hues.

There are different seating options you can pick from, from woven cushions to sumptuous armchairs and rattan sofas. But the eclectic elements all come together to form a tranquil oasis.

The experience can be enjoyed with your partner for date night, family and even friends, and is perfect if you have dinner plans later on in the neighbourhood.

Eugène Eugène is by Rikas Group, the hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi, so you know it has to be good. And for those who want to dine here over lunch, take note, Eugène Eugène also walked away with the award for best business lunch at our What’s On Dubai Awards 2024.

Don’t forget to book on 04 379 8963 or email book@eugeneeugene.ae

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, daily 4pm to 7pm, Dhs110 per person, Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Images: Eugene Eugene