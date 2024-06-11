Electrifying football action awaits this summer…

Four years have flown by, and yet another summer of high-octane European football is almost upon us. Whether you’ve been in the capital a while, or are a newbie exploring all the best spots to catch a game, here’s our pick of Abu Dhabi venues where you can catch exciting EURO 2024 action.

McGettigan’s

One of the capital’s leading Irish pubs, McGettigan’s at the luxurious Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi will also be showing all the football action live, all month-long during EURO 2024. Look out for exciting offers that will combine taste-filled bar bites and selected beverages from their menu, as well as daily scratch cards and prizes.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Mon to Thu 3pm to 2am, Fri to Sun midnight to 2am. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @dusitthaniabudhabi

C. Mondo

If you find yourself in the ADNEC area, witness all the action from EURO 2024 unfold at Centro Capital Centre by Rotana’s C. Mondo. The popular Abu Dhabi sports bar will have you experiencing every thrilling moment, from start to finish on their big screens, as you round up the squad and head on over to enjoy super European sporting action. Enjoy a wide selection of bar bites and drinks in this stylish and comfortable setting, with a burger and hops for just Dhs75,a snack bucket and 2 pints at Dhs90, a snack bucket coupled with a hop tower for Dhs150 and more. whether you’re a passionate supporter or a casual fan dropping in to see what all the noise is about, C. Mondo is guaranteed to be a safe bet.

C. Mondo, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC Area, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, noon to 2am daily. Tel :(0)2 409 6515. @centrocapcentre

Cooper’s

Cooper’s at the Park Rotana Abu Dhabi will be showing all the EURO 2024 action live, so make sure you come down and feel the football spirit at this high-energy sporting spectacle. They’ll be streaming the games on several huge screens at the venue, and in addition to watching some super action unfold on the pitch, you can also take part in their Predict and Win competition which could give you the chance to win a bucket of refreshing beverages. Catch all the action at Cooper’s from June 14 to July 14.

Cooper’s, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed noon to 2am, Thu to Sat noon to 3am. Tel: (0) 2 657 3325. @coopersabudhabi

Ray’s Bar

Ray’s Bar, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, is located amid one of the capital’s most distinguished landmarks, and will be setting up a memorable, fun-packed fan zone during EURO 2024. All month long, you can get ready for an exciting experience, as one side of the bar gets transformed into a space dedicated to all the football crazy fans that will descend here. Throughout the 30 days of the tournament, you will also be able to enjoy happy hours and other exclusive deals that serve up tasty food and refreshing beverages while you soak in the sporting action. For those that want to stay beyond game time, Ray’s will constitute to host their popular themed nights, such as the ladies’ night and the wine and cheese night, catering to patrons of every kind, up above the city so high – 62 levels up and above, to be precise.

Ray’s Bar, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 6pm onwards, daily. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @raysbarabudhabi

McCafferty’s



One of Yas Bay’s liveliest venues is known for being a good time, all day, every day, seven days a week. So it should come as no surprise that EURO 2024 is slated to be just that and more. Descend on one of the capital’s leading Irish bars and sit down to catch all the footall action this summer with screens aplenty. If the Six Nations was anything to go by, you’ll want to make a reservation and also get there early, because this bar is spacey and capable of accommodating up to 500 football-mad fans that will have energy levels at fever pitch. We’re lacing up our boots just writing this…

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)58 598 3623, @mccaffertysyas

Stills

Stills, at the Crowne Plaza on Yas Island, is a great sun-lit spot for an afternoon out at your local pub with great eats and refreshing drinks. Throw in some high-octane, European football action and you have the perfect mix. During the entirety of the tournament, they have an exciting offer that will have you enjoying 4 bottles of hops, or a flight of 4 draughts for only Dhs99, or a signature Polynesian burger, one of our favourites, and hops for Dhs119. As well, keep an eye out for their exciting new campaign that will have you scoring big with every visit.

Stills Restaurant & Bar, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 2 to March 16, from Dhs149. Tel: (0) 2 656 3066, @stillsyasisland

Bridges

Bridges, one of the capital’s favourite sports bars at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, has you covered during EURO 2024 season, and whether you opt to pre-game or prefer to wait until play begins, you can elevate your gameday experience with a host of refreshing beverages and sports bar eats, as you enjoy elite football action. You can begin your game-day festivities with their daily happy hour, and enjoy a buy one, get one free offer on selected beverages from 4pm to 8pm. If you decide to show up in the team kit of your favourite side, you’ll receive a complimentary welcome beverage and 15 per cent off on food. For anyone that shows up to enjoy the football action, you can enjoy unlimited house beverages and one food item from the menu (excluding steak and sharing platters), for only Dhs199, for 2 hours.

Bridges, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)2 654 3238. @fairmontbabalbahr

Porter’s

Get set to be swept away by the excitement of EURO 2024 at Porter’s this summer, where elegant tournament-themed decorations, flags, and banners will set the stage for your experience. With big screens, extended happy hour timings, special rates on gourmet food and selected beverages, as well as exciting prizes to be won such as free food and drinks, staycations and more, the excitement at Porter’s is about to reach an all-new high.

Porter’s, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs30. Tel: (0)56 685 0539. @portersabudhabi

Offside

Enjoy a high-energy atmopshere, refreshing beverages and bar bites all month long during EURO 2024, at one of Abu Dhabi’s most scenic destinations. Beachside marvel, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort houses Offside restaurant and gastropub, and with their brilliant beachside setting complementing all the action on-screen, this is one spot you should definitely consider.

Offside, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)56 522 0219. @offsidesaadiyat