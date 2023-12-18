Does this restaurant make a high-impact debut?

If a restaurant is supposed to transport you somewhere, then Broadway is a hop, skip and an Emirates Palace taxi ride to New York City. Think blinding lights, yellow Ford taxi cabs, hot copies of the Wall Street Journal and for fans of caped crusaders, Gotham City. The latest addition to this palatial address has arrived, bringing with it a slice of the Big Apple to the UAE capital.

It seems like every time we visit this regal hotel, there’s something new to see. As we head through the doors for its latest offering, Broadway, we’re greeted by prompt service staff clad in hues of showmanship, in neatly pressed pants and deep reds akin to curtains flanking a Broadway stage. As we head through the doors, we’re greeted by prompt service staff. But that isn’t all. Stop by and appreciate their vinyl collection. Head down the hallway and be greeted by the ultimate hitmaker, a jukebox. The show begins the moment you arrive and carries on throughout the night.

We sit down on a brisk Friday afternoon, the first day of business, and are recommended a beautiful selection of handy bar snacks and refreshing beverages to combat the seaside mugginess. We’re quick to order the Broadway Sliders (Dhs95), which are presented as a trio of toasted buns, each filled with crispy chicken, fish fingers and aged beef. Our favourite is undoubtedly the crispy chicken, but all three go down well. Our server also recommends the blooming onion (Dhs50), a greasy, crunchy hit with carnival and pub goers, served with classic barbecue sauce.

If you want barbecue to play the lead, don’t miss out on the Broadway fried chicken (Dhs80), that appears with a side of Tamarind BBQ Sauce. Great flavour and very tender. Other specials on the Broadway menu include the escargots (Dhs95) with a rich garlic butter, as well as the USDA prime New York strip (Dhs320), cooked just the way we like it and well-seasoned. For beverages, we’re served the Brick Me In (Dhs80), with lemon juice and vegetable salt, and would order it again.

If the novelty of this carefully curated, beautifully built bar and restaurant begins to wear off, that’s because there’s much more to come after you’re done polishing off its craveable comforts. Get set to be entertained while you dine, as the next string to this entertainment-based bar’s bow is a jaw-dropping exhibition of illusionism. Head here on weekends, and you’ll get to witness the show-stopping mastery of illusionist Drummond Money-Coutts.

Verdict: Amid brick walls, bright lights and Art Deco brilliance, Abu Dhabi’s newest culinary opening hits all the right notes.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 3:00pm to 1:00am, Saturday 12:30pm to 1:00am. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @broadway.uae

Media: Instagram, supplied