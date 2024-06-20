Considering venturing out of that comfort zone? This is your sign from above…

We’re firm believers of the summer glow-up – a state of mind, if you will, in which one presses upgrades on oneself. If you’re anything like us and you want to upgrade yourself, here’s a list of fun classes you can take in Dubai this summer.

Go cheffing at Rise Bakehouse

This cute artisanal bakehouse space in Al Quoz is the perfect place for a wholesome, sweet (quite literally) date, where you can learn how to decorate cakes together and spend some quiet, one-on-one time. There’s a bunch of workshops happening at regular intervals.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Mon to Sat, 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0) 58 574 7324, @rise.bakehouse

Get down to fermentation business at Tabchilli

A memento from your date – Tabchilli offers an array of gorgeous fermented products as well as weekly workshops. In the two-hour workshop, guests will be guided through the fermentation process before getting down to business, making their own kimchi and chilli paste to take home. If you’re an avid spice lover or just have a hankering for fermented foods, then you need to make your way down to this workshop, priced at Dhs400 per person.

Tabchilli, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl, Dubai, Mon to Sat 6pm to 10pm, Sun 9.30am to 12pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 584 3463, tabchilli.com

Take a cooking class at Mamalu Kitchen

Mamalu kitchen offers a wide range of classes for all ages and skill levels. This month’s classes include a mini chef ‘soul food Friday’ Texas honey glazed bread rolls with southern pulled chicken sliders with creamy garlic and parmesan mac and cheese. There is also a class for adults called ‘summer daze’ which has a menu of rosemary and lemon spatchcock baby chicken with a lemon and zucchini orzo with homemade dried cherry tomatoes.

Mamalu Kitchen, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, times vary based on classes, Tel (0)52 747 9512, mamalukitchen.com, @mamalukitchen

Make neon things at Vertical Design

The Vertical Designs Neon Discovery workshop is the perfect spot to learn all about the magical and scientific world of neon. The course is an hour and a half long and takes you through how neon works, what it takes to make a neon sign and then you have your go at glass blowing, which is the main focus of neon because it creates the sign/art piece.

Vertical Design, inside Urban Nest, Al Quoz, Dhs950 per person, sessions available morning, afternoon and evening, three people per class, verticaldesigndxb.com

Make pasta from scratch at Sagra Italian Pastifico

More than just a cute new pasta restaurant that has opened its doors in Dubai, the space is first and foremost designed for pasta making workshops. The workshop is two hours long and will helo you learn how to make delicious fresh pasta all on your own. The class is split into three, learn about the history and traditions of pasta, then get hands on and make your own pasta dough and styles. Lastly the most important part – tasting the homemade pasta.

Sagra Italian Pastifico, Road 3, Jumeirah, Dhs250 per person sagrairalianpastifico.com

Play with food at The Guild

The Guild will be hosting a series of super cool, super fun food-and-beverage-centric workshops, where you can learn to shuck the finest oysters from around the world and their flavour profile, deep dive into the world of caviar led by French brand Kaviari Paris, and even indulge in a chocolate tasting. There is also a workshop on Martinis, spirits, wines, and cocktails, as well as classes on the art of coffee and caffeine. ‘Tis the summer of learning.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily, 8am to 1am, Tel: (0) 4 321 9142, @theguilddubai

Pottery at The Mud House Studio

Live out your cottage core dreams with hands-on pottery classes at The Mud House Studio. You can pick from their hand-building or wheel-throwing sessions, where you will learn all the right techniques to work with clay – by hand or on the wheel. One class is priced at Dhs210 with the tools and materials included.

The Mud House Studio, Al Quoz Industrial 3, Tue to Sun, Tel: (0)4 911 443, themudhousestudio.com

Painting at ARTfem

These guided painting workshops are the perfect opportunity to learn a new skill while meeting like-minded, interesting people. You can choose from a variety of pre-sketched pieces and paint away, all while enjoying a refreshing drink. The best part? Whether you’re great at stick figures or have the talents of da Vinci, everyone is welcome.

ARTfem, venue locations change, Tel: (0)58 573 0874, prices at artfemdxb.com

Meditation with Bharat Thakur

Ladies, Bharat Thakur’s Artistic Yoga is the place to go if you’re looking to relax, rejuvenate and recharge. The 40-minute meditation stress relief class will take you through ancient practices that are sure to unlock inner peace. The class is on-site and prices vary.

Bharat Thakur’s Artistic Yoga, across various locations in Dubai, prices vary, artisticyoga.com

Improv at Studio Republik

The Improv 101 class at Studio Republik is the place to be for all the theatre and stand-up enthusiasts. If you’re looking to truly get out there, improve your confidence and take centre stage, this class will teach you all the skills you need to think on your feet.

Studio Republik, Eiffel Building 1, Tel: (800) 235 664, prices at studio-republik.com

Emirati heritage cooking classes at Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant

The Emirati cooking classes at Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant are a delightful taste of the local culture. Learn the basics of Emirati cooking, and how to make breakfast, lunch and dinner delicacies. The classes include welcome drinks and a photo session.

Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant, Al Fahidi, Tel: (0)55 180 2080, prices at alkhayma.com

Salsa at Studio Republik

If you prefer two to tango, a salsa class is the perfect activity to dive into with a partner. Studio Republik is offering beginners classes, so if you have two left feet but and don’t want to anymore, these are for you. Slide, step and shimmy into a great time!

Studio Republik, Eiffel Building 1, (800) 235 664, prices at studio-republik.com

Flower arrangement with Glamour Rose

Fresh flowers, expert florists and step-by-step explanations for different arrangement techniques – it’s the perfect rosey workshop. Glamour Rose will take you through the basics of floral artistry progressing into more complex methods. Bonus: You can take your creation home with you.

Glamour Rose, across several branches, Fri to Thu 9am to 12pm, Tel: (0)4 330 0052, prices at glamourrose.net

Bukhoor design and mixology with Oo La Lab

Surround yourself with enticing fragrances at the ‘Chemistry of Bukhoor’ perfumery workshop hosted by Oo La Lab. This sensorial experience invites guests to create a custom bukhoor scent that speaks to their personality. The two-hour class features traditional Arabian scents, oils and oud that you can take home. Classes are priced at Dhs400.

Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Tel: (0)52 361 2813, prices at uae.oola-lab.com

Italian cooking classes at Eataly

Learn to whip up a myriad of authentic Italian delicacies and regional dishes at Eataly’s cooking classes. The sessions will educate students on the complete Italian cuisine game while introducing them to live demonstrations, events and complimentary tastings at their many locations

Eataly, across several branches, prices at eatalyarabia.com

