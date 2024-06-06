Sponsored: Join the legendary former English manager and player, Harry Redknapp, when he takes a seat with Hollywood Balls presenter Peter Redding and enjoy the game afterwards!

Football fever is set to take over this month, with the return of the mega EURO 2024 tournament. And for fans in Dubai, the Hollywood Balls podcast has lined up an extra special treat, with a special live podcast with none other than football legend Harry Redknapp.

Taking place on Thursday, June 20 at popular sports bar Spike at Emirates Golf Club, Hollywood Balls presenter, Peter Redding will grill the footballing great about his illustrious career as both a player and manager, as well as his expert thoughts on the upcoming England V Denmark match taking place that night.

The ‘Here’s Harry’ episode of Hollywood Balls in association with Stella Artois will be live from 6pm, with the kick-off time for England V Denmark at 8pm, providing the perfect build-up for football fans.

If you’re not familiar, the Hollywood Balls podcast is known for its in-depth interviews with some of the biggest names in football. Insightful discussions, expert analyses and brilliant trips down memory lane are all part of the program, and that’s exactly what fans can expect at the live podcast of the Harry Redknapp episode.

Harry Redknapp is a treasure trove of football wisdom, with a decades-long career in football both on and off the pitch. Expect fascinating anecdotes, behind-the-scenes stories, and expert opinions that only someone of his stature can provide. Those in attendance will also be able to submit questions in real-time and have their questions answered live in person. Plus expect some top prizes up for grabs too.

Tickets are Dhs200, with Dhs150 redeemable on Spike’s classic pub grub and bevvies. You’ll also get a complimentary pint of Stella Artois included. Can’t make it to the event? You’ll be able to stream the podcast live on live.hollywoodballs.live/

Here’s Harry brought to you by Hollywood Balls and Stella Artois, Spike Sports Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club, 6pm, Thursday June 20, Dhs200, book via sevenrooms. Tel: (0)4 417 9842. @spike.dubai