For those that will be staying in town…

From retail experiences and family fun to wonderful traditional eats to super staycations, here are a few great spots to enjoy your Eid Al Adha holidays in Abu Dhabi.

Sahha

Sahha at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi rolls out its Eid Al Adha Surf and Turf dinner buffet, where a fabulous fusion of traditional Arabic flavours featuring mouthwatering seafood and meat varieties will lay the table. Dig into succulent chargrilled meats, poached oysters, snow crabs, lobster, and tender Hokkaido scallops, during the first three days of Eid Al Adha.

Sahha, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs240. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Experience unrivalled luxury and a great time with the family at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi during this month’s Eid Al Adha break. Whether it’s their exceptional stay package, ‘An Eid to Remember’ valid from June 14 to 23, a special four-course feast at Michelin-starred Talea at Dhs490, a rejuvenating ‘celestial black diamond facial’ coupled with a special gift from June 16 to 18, or a traditional Eid gift basket at Dhs300 from The Mandarin Cake Shop, your Eid is sure to be an unforgettable occasion when you choose to celebrate with the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. @mo_emiratespalace

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

This Eid Al Adha, experience seaside luxury with a dreamy staycation at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi. Book a minimum of 2 nights between June 14 and 22, and you get to enjoy a full 15 per cent off on room rates, with the option to upgrade to the next room category. An array of sumptuous dishes also awaits at Turquoise, and a full 20 per cent off a host of rejuvenating treatments is available at their spa.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Marina Mall Ring Road, Abu Dhabi, June 14 to 22. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is dressing up for Eid Al-Adha, and getting ready to welcome you and your loved ones. Get set to be introduced to a brightly decorated façade and festive decor that will spread the festive vibes, and until June 23, they’ll also be running the ‘Shop & Win Your Eidiyyah’ campaign with Dhs100,000 worth of gift vouchers to be split equally among 5 lucky winners. Additionally, from June 14 to 23, visitors of all ages are invited to participate in interactive games on the mall’s ground floor. Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bani Yas East, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0) 2 503 1400. @bawabatalsharqmall

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Enjoy Eid Al Adha with one-of-a-kind views at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, as you step into a world with exclusive deals. UAE residents can enjoy 15 per cent off on the best available rate, as well as on restaurants during your stay.