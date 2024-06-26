Get ready for an epic new nightlife experience this winter…

Dubai’s super club scene is getting a serving of globally renowned hedonism: Ibiza’s iconic Ushuaïa is coming to Dubai. Through a partnership with Studio A by Addmind Hospitality, the nightlife heavyweights behind some of Dubai’s biggest and best party spots, Ushuaïa will wash up on the shores of Dubai Harbour, as Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience.

And we won’t have to wait long to be partying it up at one of the world’s most iconic venues, as Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience will open this winter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushuaïa Ibiza Official (@ushuaiaibiza)

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience promises to bring a new dimension to open-air clubbing in Dubai, set to deliver ‘a musical spectacle unlike anything the region has ever seen.’ We can’t wait.

Ushuaïa Ibiza is known as the biggest and best outdoor clubbing experiences in the world, conceptualised by The Night League, who are also the creators of Hï Ibiza. This summer, their roster of regular events sees huge headliners like Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia and many more gracing the decks for a regular residency.

For the first Ushaia event residency in Dubai, we can look forward to a similar calibre of international artist, with a host of high-profile mainstream and underground musical talents set to grace the stage with a festival-level production, all against the backdrop of the iconic Dubai skyline. Ushuaïa Ibiza’s signature stadium-sized, open-air production will transform the Dubai Harbour venue with state-of-the-art technology, immersive visuals and breathtaking performances that promise the high-energy, unforgetabble atmosphere that clubbers have been flocking to the Ibiza original for since 2011.

We are thrilled to collaborate with the world-renowned and iconic nightlife brand Ushuaïa especially in Dubai,” commented Elie Saba, Managing Partner of Addmind Hospitality. “Being a part of this adventure is incredibly exciting and we carry this responsibility with high regard to deliver outstanding events at our Dubai Harbour venue.”

Addmind’s existing portfolio of party hotspots currently features award-winning Iris, Dubai Harbour favourites Bar Du Port and Be Beach; and DIFC’s dinner and show, Babylon.

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, opening winter 2024. @ushuaiadubai. ushuaiadubai.com

Images: Ushuaia Ibiza/ Facebook