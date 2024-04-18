The birth of a new identity…

Spanish hotel-giant Palladium Hotel Group is expanding it’s footprint into the Middle East, and the first step in is slated to be in the UAE. The mammoth chain of luxury properties, located all around the world including Ibiza, the rest of Spain, Mexico, Italy, Jamaica and more, is preparing to make a first splash in the region with the birth of a new brand – The Unexpected Hotels and Residences.

What’s new?

Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is the chosen location for the development of this new property, through award-winning ultra luxury developer Al Marjan and Almal Real Estate Development. Although not the first for the group itself, it will be the first international outing for the iconic Ibiza-born Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, now part of the umbrella of the Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences.

The highly ambitious property is expected to attract more than 100 million dollars in investment, will have 442 hotel rooms and residential units. The new business segment – the branded residences – will be integrated into the existing hotel setup, and the property will feature a sophisticated beach club, a lavish restaurant and an exquisite infinity pool, all made better with stunning, sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf.

What about Ibiza?

This huge expansion is slated to materialise in 2026, with gradual transformation of the brand identity at the existing home turf taking place starting the end of the 2024 summer. Playa d’en Bossa will see some massive renovations in both the properties – the renovated The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel, with 181 rooms and suites, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, with 234 rooms and suites.

This new era will offer loyal and new guests a combination of the luxury stay experience, elevated gastronomy and the signature entertainment that changed Ibiza. The end of 2025 will see the renovation of the The Ushuaïa Tower, which, in a complete implementation of this new brand will be renamed The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel mentioned above.

More on Al Marjan

Some big things are in store for the island, with the arrival of Las Vegas’ famed Wynn Resorts on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, complete with a whopping 1,000 rooms and a casino, set for early 2027.

Stay tuned for incoming updates!

