With the summer season coming up, being outdoors in Dubai is probably far down on your list of things to do. Luckily, Dubai is jam-packed with fun indoor activities.

And, if you like your spot of shopping, there are some cool indoor markets in Dubai where you can swipe your credit card, and we don’t mean the malls.

Here are 5 indoor markets in Dubai to check out over the summer

Arte: The Makers Markets

When: Every Saturday, 10am to 7pm

Support local artisans at Arte The Makers’ Market. The venue alternates between Mercato Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road, Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road and Craft Land at Town Center Shopping Mall. You will find homeware, all styles of art, candles, jewellery, skincare products, home decor, bags, clothes and much more. Follow @artauae to stay up to date with the latest information.

Dubai Flea Market

When: June 29 and July 6 (outdoor venues, more dates to be announced)

Dubai’s largest flea market opened in 2007, you can find a variety of second-hand and pre-loved items. The venue takes all sorts of used items from home appliances, furniture, textiles, ceramics, electrical equipment, games, books, DVDs, clothes, antiques, accessories, etc. Dubai Flea Market moves its venue every week, and while the upcoming venues are outdoors, keep your eyes on their social media as will announce their indoor venues soon. On June 29, you can find the market at Al Barsha Pond Park (free entry), and on July 6, at Zabeel Park (Dhs5 park entry).

Dubai Flea Market, various locations across Dubai, Tel: (0)56 788 2348. dubaifleamarket.com