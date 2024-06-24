All the indoor markets in Dubai to shop at this summer
Get in, we’re going shopping…
With the summer season coming up, being outdoors in Dubai is probably far down on your list of things to do. Luckily, Dubai is jam-packed with fun indoor activities.
And, if you like your spot of shopping, there are some cool indoor markets in Dubai where you can swipe your credit card, and we don’t mean the malls.
Here are 5 indoor markets in Dubai to check out over the summer
Arte: The Makers Markets
When: Every Saturday, 10am to 7pm
Support local artisans at Arte The Makers’ Market. The venue alternates between Mercato Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road, Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road and Craft Land at Town Center Shopping Mall. You will find homeware, all styles of art, candles, jewellery, skincare products, home decor, bags, clothes and much more. Follow @artauae to stay up to date with the latest information.
Dubai Flea Market
When: June 29 and July 6 (outdoor venues, more dates to be announced)
Dubai’s largest flea market opened in 2007, you can find a variety of second-hand and pre-loved items. The venue takes all sorts of used items from home appliances, furniture, textiles, ceramics, electrical equipment, games, books, DVDs, clothes, antiques, accessories, etc. Dubai Flea Market moves its venue every week, and while the upcoming venues are outdoors, keep your eyes on their social media as will announce their indoor venues soon. On June 29, you can find the market at Al Barsha Pond Park (free entry), and on July 6, at Zabeel Park (Dhs5 park entry).
Dubai Flea Market, various locations across Dubai, Tel: (0)56 788 2348. dubaifleamarket.com
Not Just For Vegans Market
When: June 30 (more dates to be announced)
Head to Rove Hotel Trade Centre on June 30 and shop at some pretty cool homegrown vendors such as KSR Apothecary, So Soul Good, Amammi, and more. All vendors will be selling eco-friendly products or their mouth-watering vegan treats. Whether you’re a long-time vegan or just curious about a more sustainable lifestyle, you’re sure to find something. If you want to fuel up before you shop, opt for breakfast at Rove for just Dhs69 per person at The Daily.
Rove Hotel Trade Centre, 2nd December Street, Al Jafliyah, Dubai, June 30, 12pm to 6pm, @notjustforvegansmarket
Ripe Market
When: every weekend
Everyone’s favourite Ripe Market is moving indoors over the summer. You can find it at One & Only One Za’abeel, Times Square Centre, Mirdif Avenue Mall and the Spring Souk. You can expect food trucks, live entertainment, balloon artists for the little ones and of course, plenty of homegrown businesses to shop at. You can stay up to date with the dates and timings here.
Urban Market
When: June 29 and 30 (more dates to be announced)
Taking place at the cool Radisson Red Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis, you will be able to shop from vintage, thrift and local sellers. You can even spot our friends Billionaire Cookies there, plus Tara Rose Salon if you need a little do-over.
Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com @urbanmarketconcept
Images: Supplied/Instagram