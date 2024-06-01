Our birthday gift to you…

ICYMI: We’re celebrating a big birthday this month. What’s On turns 45 this June, and we’ve got a super-sized issue to sink your teeth into, plus 45 days of epic prizes, and a few nostalgic trips down memory lane. But that’s not all. While traditionally it might be customary for us to stuff our faces with sweet treats, we’re inviting you to do exactly that with our limited edition birthday collab with Billionaire Cookies.

It’s a fitting collab as we don our party hards and shower our desks with confetti, because we’re not the only ones celebrating a birthday this June. As we turn 45, our friends at Billionaire Cookies, the sweet treat extraoadinnaire’s behind one of our favourite al desko snacks, are celebrating their first birthday this month, too.

So, without further ado, allow us to introduce you to the What’s On x BC Birthday Box, a trio of fabulously festive cookies for just Dhs45. Perfect for parties, gifting, or just treating yourself like the true legend that you are, the What’s On x BC Birthday Box of cookies features two birthday cake flavoured cookies, topped with rainbow-coloured sprinkles. Plus, the pièce de résistance is What’s On’s very own cookie flavour – the not-so-humble cinnamon cheesecake. A cinnamon dough cookie, topped with cinnamon cheesecake frosting, dusted with cocoa powder and stamped with the signature What’s On W in white chocolate, it’s sugar, spice and all things nice.

You’ll also get your trio of delicious cookies wrapped up in a limited edition paper, emblazoned with the first ever What’s On cover from June 1979.

The box is available now, and for the entire month of June, for Dhs45. Order via Deliveroo, noon, talabat, or Chatfood.

@billionairecookiesdubai