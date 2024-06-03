Save the date…

Culture and heritage fans in the UAE capital, here’s some good news for you: dates for the 2024 Liwa Date Festival have been announced. The 20th edition of one of the biggest mainstays on Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar will be held in the capital’s Al Dhafrah region, from July 15 to 28, this summer.

Over the past two decades, the Liwa Date Festival has become a popular attraction in Abu Dhabi, and showcases the date farming sector to visitors with the aim of supporting date farmers in Al Dhafrah. In addition to getting the scoop on all the popular date varieties, you also have the opportunity to enjoy popular competitions such as the ‘Best Date Fruit’ ‘Best Date Grower’ and others, handicraft varieties and several attractions geared to children.

Some of the most popular restaurants in Abu Dhabi today use dates, figs and other products locally grown in Liwa. With over 70,000 visitors expected to visit the festival in Liwa City, you’ll want to mark your calendars and join in what is certain to be a fun, educational and culturally-enriching experience this July.

Liwa Date Festival, Liwa City, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi, July 15 to 28. liwadatesfestival.ae

Images: Unsplash