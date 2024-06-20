Sponsored: Who says the fun needs to stop when it gets a little hot?

Vida Creek Harbour Dubai invites you to make the most of this summer with incredible offers that are designed to provide you with the perfect blend of relaxation, dining experiences, and gorgeous views.

Nestled by Dubai Creek Harbour, the vibrant destination promises unforgettable moments with its diverse and enticing packages.

Happy Hour by the Creek

Guests are invited to one of the happiest Happy Hours at Vida Creek Harbour. Daily from 4pm to 7pm, you can enjoy selected beverages from just Dhs35. The idyllic setting is perfect for after-work drinks or sunset sips, making it the perfect spot to unwind and close out the work day.

Sip, Dip, and Flip

Get ready to experience the ultimate summer retreat with the hotel’s pool pass where you can can dive into the refreshing waters of the infinity pool while soaking in the stunning views of the Dubai skyline.

Whether lounging by the poolside or enjoying a cabana, the poolside sips and bites offer a perfect way to unwind and work on a tan. The pass is available daily from 7am to 9pm. For Dhs150, guests gain entrance with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages from Monday to Friday. Alternatively, enjoy a cabana for Dhs350, fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Euro Cup Action

Excitement is in the air as the Euro Cup 2024 is well underway. Guests can enjoy the matches with a la carte, all set against beautiful waterfront views. The Courtyard provides the perfect atmosphere to immerse oneself in the game, surrounded by creekside vibes. No reservations are necessary, as availability is on a first-come, first-served basis – timings align with match timing.

Afternoon Tea with a view

Consider your weekends elevated with a fabulous afternoon tea at Stage2. Book in between 4pm and 7pm, and delight in a royal selection of finger sandwiches, homemade classic scones served with honey and jam, and a mouth-watering array of sweets, cakes, and profiteroles. The package is priced at Dhs119 per person, offering a splendid way to spend weekends.