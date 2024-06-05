Sponsored: Martini, shaken, not stirred…

Love your martinis? Popular Mimi Kakushi and The Botanist Gin are teaming up with Giorgio Bargiani from The Connaught Bar in London to celebrate World Martini Day on June 15.

Mimi Kakushi is renowned for its commitment to excellence in mixology, and The Connaught Bar has been named the world’s best bar for two consecutive years at The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2020 and 2021 – so this is an event you don’t want to miss.

Giorgio Bargiani is known globally for his signature Martini pour. His passion began in his aunt’s restaurant bar in Pisa, Italy and Bargiani further refined his skills at the Splendido Hotel in Portofino before joining The Connaught Bar in 2014.

He worked his way to the top from the back of the bar to Head Mixologist in 2019 where he became a key member and ambassador of world-class cocktail-making. He was also named International Bartender of the Year in 2023. Not only are his sips delicious, but Giorgio also captivates guests with his showmanship and storytelling, making each drinking experience memorable. Do you need any more convincing?

Mimi Kakushi is also known for its creative cocktails. Kori Kakushi meaning ‘hidden in ice’ in Japanese is the name of the ice ceremony which Mimi Kakushi is highly recognised for. The martini features The Botanist Gin infused with Japanese ume and a hint of vermouth which is carefully stored in bottles frozen for seven to 10 days at -20 degrees Celsius.

The ice ceremony is conducted tableside by the skilled bar team where the cocktail is carved from the ice block using a small knife and hammer. It is then presented and guests are allowed to personalise their drink with a choice of garnishes, ranging from traditional olives and lemons to more adventurous options like pickled daikon and baby carrots.

During the event, the Kori Kakushi Martini is served alongside the world-renowned Connaught Martini and a selection of other collaborative pours.

Make your bookings on 04 379 4811 or email book@mimikakushi.ae

Giorgio Bargiani x Mimi Kakushi, Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm on June 15, Tel: (0)4 379 4811, @mimikakushi

Images: Supplied