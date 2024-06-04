See a full moon in the city for one whole week…

Missed the iconic Museum of the Moon the last time it was in Dubai? Great news, it is set to shine once again at OliOli over Eid Al Fitr this June 2024.

We are waiting for confirmation on the official Eid Al Fitr holiday dates, but the children’s play museum has confirmed that the Museum of the Moon will be open from Friday, June 14 to 21, 2024.

What is the Museum of the Moon?

The Museum of the Moon is an activation created by artist Luke Jerram. The world-renowned artist created the five-meter accurate replica of the moon by fusing imagery from detailed NASA pictures of the lunar surface.

The travelling exhibit has visited over 30 countries across the world including England, Latvia, India, Belgium, and Australia.

The attraction was very popular the last few times it shone its light in the city, and it will glow on your ‘Gram so make sure you pop over to see it.

How much does it cost to see the moon?

Heading over with the family? You can also visit the Museum of the Moon with a general ticket to OliOli which will cost Dhs139 for one adult and one child.

Children will also be able to check out other activities such as finding out what their weight on the moon would be, the interactive sand art lightbox and more. While the little ones explore, parents can sit back and relax in the cosy majlis.

Besides visiting the Museum of the Moon, little ones can also have plenty of fun in OliOli’s interactive galleries. The exhibits offer a fun learning experience for kids with hands-on activities around every corner – all created to spark creativity, curiosity and imagination.

For more information, visit olioli.ae or check out their Instagram @olioliuae

Museum of the Moon at OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai, June 14 to 21, Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae

Images: OliOli