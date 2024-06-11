Sponsored: Friday nights just got better…

If you’re looking to make your Fridays musically magical, you need to head over to Sirali. This authentic Turkish hotspot is adding another layer of fun and entertainment with their Friday night live music event – Meyhane Gecesi – where one will be able to enjoy the melodies of classical Turkish music.

Spend the night away listening to the rhythms of Duygu and Ala Trio at this award-winning venue as you tuck into traditional Turkish dishes with a modern twist. The live performance starts from 9.30pm, every Friday.

While you are being serenaded by the live music, you can choose from a specially-curated menu of delectable dishes whipped up by expert chefs. The a la carte menu features a variety of mezze appetizers, succulent kebabs, and decadent desserts so you’re spoilt for choice.

To go along with the food, there is also a wide range of cocktails, created with expert and inventive mixology as well as the cult classic ingredients. They also serve a selection of some of the best Raki. It’s a trip to Turkey, without ever leaving Dubai.

Sirali, Habtoor City, Dubai, Fri, from 9.30pm, Tel: (0) 58 582 7029, @siralikebapdubai

