The inspection process will change next year following promising results for Dubai private schools with 81 per cent of students attending a school rated “good” or higher…

Private schools in Dubai will “not be subjected” to full inspections during the 2024-2025 academic calendar, with the exception of new schools that will complete their third year of operation.

The announcement from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) follows the successful 2023-2024 inspection results after 23 schools were rated “outstanding” and 48 schools were rated “very good”. A total of 209 schools were inspected.

The inspections for Dubai private schools will be put on halt for next year in order “to support the teaching and learning process for students and gives schools the opportunity to implement changes to support their development and improvement plans.”

Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau (DSIB) will conduct “quality assurance visits” throughout the year, however schools that wish to apply to have a full inspection can submit a request, subject to review and approval from the KHDA.

2023-2024 inspection key findings

209 schools inspected

10 schools inspected for the first time

81 per cent of students attend schools rated “good” or higher

23 schools rated “outstanding” (up from 20 schools last year)

48 schools rated “very good” (up from 39 schools last year)

85 schools rated “good” (up from 84 schools last year)

51 schools rated “acceptable” (down from 55 schools last year)

2 schools rated “weak” (up from 1 school last year)

Her Excellency Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of KHDA, said: “The continuous improvement by the schools indicates their commitment to offer high quality educational opportunities for students. Our schools are among the world’s highest performing, according to international assessments, ranking sixth for literacy in PIRLS, top 10 globally for maths, and top 14 for science and reading in PISA assessments. These results reaffirm Dubai’s competitiveness as a world-class destination for education, in line with the leadership’s vision set out in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

Find the full inspection reports for every private school here: web.khda.gov.ae

