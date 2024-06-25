High class Italian fare guaranteed…

Background

One of the capital city’s most iconic dining destinations, Yas Marina, with its stunning waterside views, booming yachts and roaring jets overhead, packs some of the most in-demand dining destinations in the Abu Dhabi. Luxury eats and dreamy views converge beautifully here, and if you’ve been following whatson.ae, you’d have noticed we’ve had the pleasure of reviewing some of the most well-received names on the capital’s dining circuit.

While Yas Marina packs in some of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after and best-known culinary names such as Mika, Stars N Bars, Iris, Mr. Moto and several others, it’s near impossible you’ll have descended on this network of eclectic eats without chancing upon a certain tower that seemingly keeps watch over it all.

Simple. authentic and high class, Cipriani on Yas Marina is our host this evening. This often-celebrated Italian dining brand puts out some great menus during the festive season, during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and even during Easter. But today, we’re here to sample some of their classic specialities.

Views and things

While the menu serves up one scintillating treat after another, Cipriani’s vantage point is truly one of its unique selling points – so make sure you make a reservation in advance and grab a seat by one of their massive picture windows to really drink in irreplicable views of Yas Marina. For those new to town, or just to this side of town, Yas Marina is one of Abu Dhabi’s top spots when you’re looking to enjoy memorable views of fireworks, drone shows, or just go constellation hunting, if that’s more your speed.

Cipriani is fine Italian dining at its finest – we’re talking spotless white napery, polished wood, the works – at a spot that is equally perfect for whether you’re here to celebrate, talk business, or on date night.

Food and drink

Once you’re greeted and seated, a cursory glance at their menu will make it evident you’re about to relish a series of authentic Italian dishes – prepared with ingredients flown in from Italy, no less. We’ve heard plenty about their fusilli al pesto genovese (Dhs125), and can’t wait to try the dish. Rich, wholesome and healthful, this is only one in an endless catalogue of seemingly old-school, but surprisingly unique options you can dig in to here. Big pesto fans that we are, this one really hits the spot.

A second pasta dish arrives, in the form of their penne pomodoro (Dhs125). We’re keeping things simple with our picks this evening, but the flavours are anything but. What is often regarded as one of the simplest, quickest pasta recipes anyone can seemingly whip up, the chefs here take their time getting the sauce just right. Take your time savouring this creation, with its signature blend of herbs that makes this one of the cuisine’s universal best sellers.

For those that opt for a meatier touch, we recommend the simple, yet winning carpaccio alla Cipriani (Dhs130). This is a carpaccio dish of thinly sliced, raw prime beef, that is ideally enjoyed sans any condiments, so you can really savour its aroma and get the inspiration behind the dish.

For dessert, the famed Cipriani vanilla merengue cake arrives, and we can’t wait to dig our spoons into several layers of delicate sponge cake. The dessert is all we’ve heard of, and more. Try it to believe it.

The menu packs a whole lot, if you decide to show up with a huge appetite. Chilean sea bass with rice pilaf (Dhs340), pizza black truffle with burrata cheese and rocket (Dhs250), roasted chicken with mashed potato (Dhs225) – it’s all here.

What’s On verdict: If you’re a fan of an endless menu that oozes Italian class with a side of jaw-dropping marina views, this is your spot.

Cipriani, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to midnight daily. Tel:(0)2 657 5400. @ciprianiyasisland