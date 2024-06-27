Gather your quiz gang…

If you’re a lover of all things pub quiz in Dubai then this is going to be the ultimate one for you. Risky Quizness the ever-popular quiz night hosted at various locations in Dubai is getting an XXL glow-up this Euros.

Taking place at The Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigans at The Agenda in Media City – this risky quiz is going to be one you won’t want to miss. The quiz is one of the biggest and riskiest quizzes and it is happening on Thursday, July 4.

What are you bringing to the table?

Not only is this the biggest Risky Quizness to date in Dubai. And the stakes are about to increase because the giveaway is a grand total of Dhs21,000 in cold hard cash to the winning team, as well as over Dhs10,000 in prizes to be won.

Expect more competitions, more games and of course an unbelievable afterparty. The venue is setting up to host over 100 teams, so be sure to gather your brainy bunch for a one-night-only, wild ride.

Choose your players wisely

There is a maximum of six players per team, which means you’ll have to choose your team wisely. Make sure each of the categories are covered. From arbitrary general knowledge to music, sports and of course pop culture (not that these are official categories, but these are the quiz night favourites.)

The quiz is strictly 21+ and tables have to be a minimum of three and a maximum of six so get booking and we’ll see you there.

Risky Quizness XXL, The Coca-Cola Fanzone by McGettigans, The Agenda, Media City, Thursday, July 4. Dhs125 per person, min of 3 and max of 6 per team. Doors open at 6pm, quiz starts at 8pm, after party from 11pm ’til late. mcgettigans.com