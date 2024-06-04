Just in time for the summer…

Sweat-ier weather is here, which also means the most joyous arrival of the holiday season. Enter: A flash sale by Wizz Air.

June, July and August are the months for you if you’re looking to escape the UAE heat, whisk yourself away to far off, picturesque destinations where the sun is gentle, the water is blue and the breeze is cheerful.

We’re painting the picture of a chick-flick here, but such is the effect of the advent of the vacations, and if you’ve got little ones whose time off from school is only now, there is no time like the present.

Luckily for you, to make your life easy and your bank account less scary, Wizz Air is offering a discount on tickets. Their flash sale will give you 15 per cent off on on selected flights booked for the month of July. If you’ve got travel plans, book them in for July.

But you’ve got to hurry, because the promotion if valid for one day only. Today, June 4, is the day. The offer will be valid on bookings made from July 1 to 31. Flights to and from Poland are excluded from the offer, but you can take your pick from the rest.

The clock is ticking and time is running out, so head over to the Wizz Air website now to make your bookings. You can also make your bookings on the Wizz Air mobile app.

More cheap flights…

If you’ve missed the sale and still want to hop onto a cheap flight for the summer, fret not. There are some great options for discounted fares besides the flash sale on Wizz Air. Take some holiday inspiration down here.

To Bishkek: from Dhs458

Wizz Air stays providing unbelievably cheap deals on flights to beautiful destinations and this flight to Bishkek will cost you only Dhs458 for a round trip from Abu Dhabi if you book for the month of June. The stunning capital of Kyrgyzstan is a bucket-list destination for sure, with loads of culture, history and natural beauty to soak up. Book here.

To Samarkand: from Dhs298

If this isn’t a deal, we don’t know what is. You can fly to Samarkand and back for as little as Dhs298 if you plan your trip in June. The beautiful city in Uzbekistan has much to see, with mosques, mausoleums and a lot of history. Prominent landmarks include the Registan, a plaza bordered by 3 ornate, majolica-covered madrassas dating to the 15th and 17th centuries, and Gur-e-Amir, the towering tomb of Timur (Tamerlane), founder of the Timurid Empire. Book here.

To Ankara: from Dhs338

Another sweet Wizz Air deal – book a roundtrip to Ankara and pay only Dhs338 in the month of June. The flight originates from Abu Dhabi and will take you swiftly to the Turkish city. Book here.

To Kutaisi: from Dhs338

Georgia has fast become a hotspot for UAE residents to vacation at. What with the short travel time, generally cheap flights and local costs that won’t break your bank, it’s essentially the perfect quick getaway. And it is stunning after all. If you book to fly in June, you can fly a roundtrip for as little as Dhs338 with these incredible fares. Book here.

To Sohag: from Dhs378

This Egyptian city is a hotspot for history and culture, and is the perfect place for the adventurous traveller Known for a number of coptic monuments and landmarks from ancient Egypt, this is one place to visit if you like to explore and learn. If you fly with Wizz Air, you can get fares as less as Dhs378 for a roundtrip in the month of June. Book here.

To Yerevan: from Dhs338

The Armenian capital beckons. If you book your trip to Yerevan for the month of June, you’ll get the best deal at Dhs338 for a roundtrip. Yerevan is beautiful, marked by grand Soviet-era architecture. Book here.

