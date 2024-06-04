It’s not just a teahouse anymore…

If you didn’t know already, Tania’s Teahouse closed the doors to its pretty pink cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road. Thankfully, the pretty cafe wasn’t going away forever and just shifted to a brand new location in Dubai Hills with a different look.

Meet the all-new Tania’s at Dubai Hills

And she’s not just a teahouse anymore.

Tania’s is now located in Dubai Hills and the new venue is tee-reific. Not only is it larger, it is brimming with upgrades and Tania Lodi’s magic touch.

The new venue is no longer a pretty pink cafe but features brew-tiful neutral tones with pops of vibrant colours. Speaking on the change, Tania Lodi said, ‘We’ve all grown up! It’s been six years since we launched, and we wanted to create a space that reflects that maturity for us and our amazing customers.’

She added that the new venue brags a space that’s ‘bigger, airier, and more neutral space to relax and unwind all day long.’

How big? Well, the venue can now seat up to 135 guests. It is split into three different spaces with doors that can be closed – so it’s a great space to host a private event or gathering.

Around the space, you’ll also find fun elements dotting the walls and shelves like artwork, curated book selection, eclectic furniture pieces, ceramics, and trinkets.

For those of you looking for an intimate private event, a ‘secret’ door will lead to the Tea Room – a comfy lounge area with speakeasy vibes and moody lighting. Here you will be able to celebrate with your loved ones with no disturbances.

License to impress

Yes, you read that right. The all-new Tania’s at Dubai Hills is licensed! Meaning, you will get to drink some cocktails with tea-inspired flavours.

There will be Tania’s usual long list of teas and coffees available too, and mocktail fans, there’s even a menu for you, too with 0 per cent alcohol mocktails.

As for the menu, it has also undergone a revamp offering mouthwatering breakfast, salads, pasta, sweet treats, and much more. Not only is it delicious, it’s nutritious, too and includes dishes that cater to her diner’s needs, so there will also be vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free choices.

Tania also bakes their bread in-house and adds in some colouring, so expect lavender-tea-coloured muffins for that ‘totally Instagrammable’ look.

Soon, we can also expect a number of community events from social meetings to wellness classes and so much more – giving you yet another reason to return (as if you needed it). The multi-purpose venue is also an ideal spot to work out of the office – so you’ll know where to find us.

Tania’s Dubai Hills, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 3, Dubai, Tel:(04) 282 4606. @taniasteahouse

Images: Supplied by Tania’s