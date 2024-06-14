These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Celebrating World Burger Day with… Five Guys

That’s the burger chain, not a hypothetical entourage. This Tuesday saw the annual passing of the internationally observed Burger Day. It doesn’t have the goth caché of Halloween, or the transubstantiated chocolate of Easter – but it does have burgers so it easily makes my top three annual celebrations. This year we, as a team, celebrated May 28 with a few Five Guys sandos. It’s the perfect burger joint if you’re dining in a group, partly because it has so many customisation options even the pickiest eaters can find peace (though indecisive ones might end up with a case of the eye twitches), but also because everybody loves a Five Guys burger. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

Enjoying the carnival atmosphere of… Paradiso

I’d be a useless bar man. Scrap that, I have actually been a useless bar man – twice in fact. But that was a different life, one best forgotten. It takes an incredible level of skill and dedication to reach the top in that profession – and there are few places in Dubai where you can see that wheelhouse on display as theatrically and visibily, as it is in new, circus-themed bar Paradiso. Found at FIVE Luxe on the JBR, It’s the Dubai outpost of the world famous Barcelona icon, and this UAE version has successfully managed to transplant much of the Catalan flair of the original, as well as adding its own regional flourishes. The tapas menu is incredible (get the duck croquettes, and the truffle brioche), the views and design are out of this world, and the cocktails raise the bar to such an extent, it may as well be a high-flying trapeze. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

Upping my jewellery knowledge with… L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts

I have zero knowledge about jewellery….ZERO. It’s not that I don’t about it as such, it was just never something I wanted to know more about. However, the L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts in Dubai Design District opened my eyes to a new world. I took the four-hour Entering the Van Cleef & Arpels Universe course, which shone a light on the history of the Maison including a synopsis of the love story between Estelle Arpels and Alfred Van Cleef, before diving into the growth of the business and the various factors that helped it become the luxury jewellery company it is today. It was a lot of information, but there are many interesting facts that I am sure to remember for a lifetime.

Learning the skills of pasta making with… Sagra Italian Pastifico

