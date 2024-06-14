Team What's On pick their favourite things in the UAE right now
These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…
Celebrating World Burger Day with… Five Guys
That’s the burger chain, not a hypothetical entourage. This Tuesday saw the annual passing of the internationally observed Burger Day. It doesn’t have the goth caché of Halloween, or the transubstantiated chocolate of Easter – but it does have burgers so it easily makes my top three annual celebrations. This year we, as a team, celebrated May 28 with a few Five Guys sandos. It’s the perfect burger joint if you’re dining in a group, partly because it has so many customisation options even the pickiest eaters can find peace (though indecisive ones might end up with a case of the eye twitches), but also because everybody loves a Five Guys burger. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai
Enjoying the carnival atmosphere of… Paradiso
I’d be a useless bar man. Scrap that, I have actually been a useless bar man – twice in fact. But that was a different life, one best forgotten. It takes an incredible level of skill and dedication to reach the top in that profession – and there are few places in Dubai where you can see that wheelhouse on display as theatrically and visibily, as it is in new, circus-themed bar Paradiso. Found at FIVE Luxe on the JBR, It’s the Dubai outpost of the world famous Barcelona icon, and this UAE version has successfully managed to transplant much of the Catalan flair of the original, as well as adding its own regional flourishes. The tapas menu is incredible (get the duck croquettes, and the truffle brioche), the views and design are out of this world, and the cocktails raise the bar to such an extent, it may as well be a high-flying trapeze. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai
Upping my jewellery knowledge with… L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts
Learning the skills of pasta making with… Sagra Italian Pastifico
Earlier this month, Shelby and I made our way to Sagra Italian Pastifico to try our hands at a pasta-making workshop. Having never made pasta before, I was excited, albeit, a little nervous about how my pasta would turn out. However, chef Tala Bani-Odeh was (very) patient showing us the ABCs of pasta making, answering our questions and even spending one-on-one time with us if we needed help. At the end of the two-hour masterclass, you can pack up the pasta and cook it at home just the way you like it. It was a fun evening out and one we will be trying out again.
Finding my sofa unofficially at… Pan Home
Welcome back to this week’s episode of “Did I mention I was moving out?” In this week’s episode, I would like to announce that I have found my dream couch, and my more realistic to fit into my apartment couch. The best part about this is that they are not mutually exclusive because the couch is modular. This means I can purchase sections of the couch so that the couch will fit into my tiny little apartment perfectly. I will be gatekeeping which couch I am buying, but picture it as a light beige cloud that is perfect for getting cosy before watching a really good film. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter
Celebrating my dad with… My dad
This weekend is South African Father’s Day and my parents are coincidentally making their way to Dubai from Saudi today before my dad jets off to the Americas on Sunday, so we’re celebrating an early Father’s Day on Saturday. I don’t often get to spend loads of time with the father, he works hard to provide my family with the life that we have and get to enjoy – so it feels nice to be able to dedicate a day to him to say thank you and spend quality time together. Love you father. (pictured above, father barbecuing marshmallows, annoying my mom by ruining a cute photo, and us) – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter
Failing to not fangirl around…Taha Shah
For my fellow Indian folks, you might be aware of the latest chocolate boy of Bollywood – Taha Shah, star of new smash hit TV series Heeramandi. I watched that show, and watched it again for him, and then came the barrage of Instagram reels, which I wasn’t complaining about. Imagine my disbelief when I woke up one Sunday morning and saw an email invite in my inbox for a press meet with him at Masti in The EDITION. There was no way I wasn’t going, so I went and I think I’m a bigger fan now. He’s charismatic, sugary sweet and offers hugs on demand which is so endearing. Safe to say I’ll be thinking about that moment for a while. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter
Feeling expensive with…Nayirah
You can never have too much jewellery, and as someone with multiple piercings, I’m always on the lookout for cute designs to mix things up. The market out there is scarce for us silver girls but it seems times are changing slowly. Last week, I secured two stunning pairs of statement silver earrings from demi-fine jewellery brand Nayirah, a woman-owned, woman-led small business full of heart and a passion for pretty things. They deal with all sorts of metals and jewels, and will bring your dream design to life for you. You’ll be getting compliments left, right and centre. – Manaal Fatimah, Junior Reporter