7 emirates, 50 attractions, countless experiences – it’s all here. Here’s our handy guide to the 50 best attractions in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi

Al Jahili Fort

One of the largest forts in the Emirates, the Al Jahili Fort reflects the importance of Al Ain to Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, and is perceived as a symbol of history, heritage, and power in Al Ain. Construction on the Fort was completed in 1898, after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa ordered construction of the fort and used it as his summer residence. Early restoration work was done in 1985 and more recently, major renovations were carried out on the fort. It’s now a beautifully preserved icon of UAE culture.

CLYMB Abu Dhabi

Reach new heights at CLYMB Abu Dhabi, where you can get into stunt performer mode with activities such as indoor skydiving and wall climbing. The Yas Island indoor adventure hub is home to multiple Guinness World Records, including the world’s largest indoor skydiving flight chamber and the region’s tallest climbing wall. Your Mission: Impossible ambitions just might come true here. Need a day of thrills so you can let loose and enjoy? This is it.

@clymbyasisland

Emirates National Auto Museum

Abu Dhabi’s pyramid-shaped Emirates National Auto Museum is an unmissable pit-stop for any car lover, home to over 200 fantastic automobiles owned by HH Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. This attraction, located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region, will have you snapping away even before you enter the facility, with a retired aircraft and the world’s largest model SUV greeting you at the entrance. Once inside, classic American muscle, rugged off-road machinery and a prized Mercedes rainbow collection await.

Etihad Towers

These iconic towers take prime spot in the capital city’s skyline, with the five towers featuring in most images and footage depicting Abu Dhabi. Awe-inspiring architecture comes to life at the Etihad Towers with the complex welcoming residents and visitors to stay, dine and shop amid panoramic views of the emirate. The complex is also home to the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers Hotel, and Tower 2 includes the Observation Deck at 300 on Level 74, so you can treat your eyes to a vista of the city like you’ve never seen before.

@etihadtowers_official

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s own island of thrills brings the flavour of one of the most iconic automobile brands in the world, Ferrari, to the capital. Experience the fastest roller coaster in the world, the Formula Rossa, as you hit speeds of 240 km/h. Indoors, you’ll be able to experience the history of Ferrari, on a fun, educational experience, and get on thrilling rides, some of which incorporate VR. If you’re feeling up to it, you can also rent a Ferrari and do a lap of Yas Island.

@ferrariworldyasisland

Hudayriyat Island

Abu Dhabi’s adventure hub boasts several attractions such as the Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, Circuit X skate park, splash park and OCR Obstacle Course. You’re also spoiled for choice with endless attractions such as their bike routes their parks, the public beaches and an overwater cycling track. If you plan to stay the night or more, book yourself a nice stay at the Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, whose gorgeous new overwater villas will have you living in the lap of luxury amid glittering waters.

Jebel Hafeet

Few spots in the UAE offer incredible sunrise and sunset views as Jebel Hafeet does. Make your way to the top at an altitude of 1,249m and take in stunning views of the garden city, and depending on who you speak to, you’ll be told this is both the “best driving road in the country” as well as “the most dangerous.” Bordering Oman, the area also includes the Jebel Hafeet Desert Park, which preserves the area’s rich history and unique biodiversity, and whose list of laurels includes being recognised by the UNESCO as being a vital component of the World Heritage Site of Al Ain, the UAE’s first World Heritage Site.

Jubail Mangrove Park

Worlds away from the bustling city life of the capital lies Jubail Mangrove Park, Abu Dhabi’s own hub of beauty and biodiversity in a gorgeous, green setting. If you’re trying to get your little ones better acquainted with the environment, a stroll here will ensure that happens. This unique, self-contained, educational and nature facility is also home to several marine and avian species in the capital. There are several fun activities you can enjoy, You can take a guided walking tour at the Jubail Mangrove Walk that will take you on a trip through the dense mangrove plantation and are ideal for the whole family, ages five and above.

@jubail_mangrove_park

Louvre Abu Dhabi

We’ve referred to Louvre Abu Dhabi as the certified hotspot of all things art, history and culture in in the capital, and that wouldn’t be the most inaccurate description, would it? With year-round cultural programming, incredibly beautiful exhibits, and even hosting the Michelin Guide Awards and the SALT camp earlier this year, Louvre Abu Dhabi and the adjoining Louvre Park are a Saadiyat-based project that celebrates cultural exchange between the UAE and France. If you’re in the capital, you have to visit this spot.

@louvreabudhabi

Saadiyat Island

One of the most picturesque locales in the UAE, Saadiyat Island brings a gorgeous slice of the Maldives to the shores of the UAE. Stroll along the beach or let the rays bathe you during the cooler months, as you lose yourself to endless views of turquoise waters and soft white sand. The island is also home to several stunning hotels including Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Rotana and Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, as well as prized beachside dining concepts such as SAL and White. Speaking of culinary offerings, don’t forget to take a walk along the Mamsha Al Saadiyat strip, home to some of the capital’s top eateries.

@saadiyatisland

The National Aquarium

Al Qana’s The National Aquarium is the largest aquarium in the Middle East. Housing 46,000 creatures over ten zones, it provides live experiences, engages the community, and is heavily involved in preserving local biodiversity and heritage. It is also involved in animal rescue, and strives to educate through its many endeavours. Look out for their interesting exhibits, featuring fish, stingrays, jellyfish and turtles.

@thenationalaq

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Get ready for a dose of nostalgia as some of the most iconic characters from your childhood greet you at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. This meticulously planned tourist attraction features iconic characters from Warner Bros. franchises including Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, DC Comics and more, and includes a 200 ft. tall tower inspired by the original water tower up in California. With 29 rides, numerous shows and attractions spread over an area of 1.65 million square feet, this is a theme park lovers’ paradise.

@wbworldyasisland

Yas Marina Circuit

This roaring sports and entertainment location in the capital city is home to one of the most iconic races on the global Formula One calendar, the Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Aside from drawing millions of eyeballs from around the world during race weekend, the Yas Marina Circuit also features exciting year-round programming, hosting drift days, drag racing sessions and karting. Designed by Hermann Tilke, who is also the mind behind several other Formula One racing circuits globally, the Yas Marina Circuit also offers you the opportunity to get behind the wheel of some seriously heavy machinery and test it out for yourself.

@ymcofficial

Yas Waterworld

Make a splash at Yas Waterworld, where you can get your thrills on over 45 rides and slides, as you cool off at the capital’s own amazing water-based Adventureland. With ladies’ days, neon nights, and a tech-powered underwater VR experience, you have plenty to choose from, and if you have lofty aquatic ambitions, you’ll be thrilled to know the facility is poised for an expansion slated for completion in 2025. Among other things, that means a total of 60 attractions to choose from. Water you waiting for?

@yaswaterworldyasisland

Yas Bay Waterfront

Overlooking the sparkling blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, Yas Bay Waterfront has rapidly become one of Abu Dhabi’s premier dining, leisure and entertainment destinations. Steps away from the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island the exciting Etihad Arena, this strip is a must-visit when you’re on Yas. Enjoy gorgeous sunset views sat on a terrace, with several indulgent concepts such Siddharta Lounge, Central, Lock, Stock & Barrel and Daikan Izakaya playing the perfect host. During Ramadan, there’s the Yas Bay Waterfront Nights, which will have you immersing yourself in local heritage, handicrafts and more. Come events season, it’s home to world class UFC and NBA events, as well as leading performers from around the world.

@yasbayuae

Ajman

Al Zorah Natural Reserve

For a taste of serenity that feels worlds away from the cities, sleepy Ajman’s mini but mighty tourism includes one of the most expansive natural reserves in the emirates, Al Zorah Natural Reserve. Set across a sprawling one million square feet, it’s the home of some 58 species of fauna and wildlife, and the perfect destination for nature lovers. Enjoy a stroll along the winding pathways, or try your hand at one of the myriad watersports on offer, like kayaking or paddleboarding.

Dubai

Al Shindagha Museum

With all of its urban wonders and a never-ending index of booming, futuristic addition to all of Dubai’s attractions, don’t forget to take a stroll through Old Dubai and discover its attractions from yesteryear. The Al Shindagha Museum is one such attraction, and you’ll find yourself wandering through a structure that’s as interesting and cultural as the area it is located in. Speaking of which, the Shindagha area is Dubai’s most prominent historical area, and has witnessed the various stages of the city’s development over the years.

@alshindaghamuseum

Ain Dubai

Keeping an eye on it all is the Ain Dubai, the world’s highest observation wheel. While it’s been out of operation for the last couple of years, it’s expected to start turning again in the coming months. Located at Bluewaters Island, the Ferris wheel will have you enjoying 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline, while it shatters records and stands at a staggering height of 250m. It’s also surrounded by several attractions, and the wheel’s base serves as a world-class entertainment zone with a large LED screen mounted on it.

@aindxbofficial

Aquaventure

Built as part of the Atlantis complex on Palm Jumeirah, Aquaventure is the world’s largest waterpark and home to over a hundred record-busting rides and water-based attractions that are a perennial favourite with both Dubai residents and the hordes of visitors that pack the UAE every year. This is no ordinary water park: it wows with everything from recreational slides and rides to marine mammal encounters to opportunities to enjoy your favourite watersports. Aquatrek experiences and a journey to the Lost Chambers aquarium, home to over 65,000 marine animals, will have you coming back for more.

@aquaventuredubai

Burj Khalifa

Inaugurated in 2010 to coincide with the fourth anniversary of the Accession Day of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the Ruler of Dubai, the Burj Khalifa has contributed towards putting Dubai and the UAE on the map like few other achievements have. A ubiquitous, universal symbol of a city that never ceases to amaze, the 200-plus storey structure with its astounding architecture and pointed peak includes 160 habitable levels, and in case we forgot to mention it, is the largest manmade structure in the world. It also holds several sky-high world records, including having the highest number of stories in the world, the highest occupied floor, and the highest outdoor observation deck.

@burjkhalifa

Dubai Aquarium

If you’re in Downtown Dubai, you can check a ton of the city’s leading attractions off your must-see list. That list must include Dubai Aquarium, which lies on the lower level of The Dubai Mall, as a 10 million litre tank, making it one of the largest indoor aquariums in the world. Thousands of exotic animals belonging to over 140 aquatic species live in the Dubai Aquarium, which has a depth of 20 metres. Sharks, rays, clownfish, they’re all here, and you can get a memorable glimpse from up close.

@dubaiaquarium

Dubai Frame

The Dubai Frame was inaugurated in 2018 in Za’abeel Park. The observatory, museum and monument holds the title of being the largest frame in the world, with dimensions of 150 x 95 metres. Enjoy a bird’s eye view of Dubai’s glittering skyline from the Dubai Frame – of both old Dubai and yesteryear, as well as futuristic views that will usher in a sense of excitement regarding everything that’s about to come.

@dubaiframe

Dubai Mall

If it weren’t for the Burj Khalifa, we’d be tempted to call this the centrepiece of the Downtown Dubai nexus, and likely even be right in claiming so. The world’s largest mall in terms of surface area, the Dubai Mall is home to 1200 stores, and the Dubai Aquarium, as well as a cinema, numerous entertainment zones, and even an e-karting track. The Dubai Mall is also the ideal family destination, with the Sega Republic theme park bringing to life notable characters from your early gaming days. Glide on the mall’s ice skating rink, take countless pictures by the indoor fountain or shop till your drop. Whatever you do, make sure you visit – and watch the hours fly by.

@thedubaimall

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai residents and world travellers alike would argue that if you don’t have a picture posing in front of the Miracle Gardens’ heart-shaped tunnel up on your ‘gram, your trip to Dubai is indeed, incomplete. True to its name, this garden of miracles is home to over 150 million flowers over an area of 72,000 square metres, and the world’s largest natural flower garden hosts excited visitors and flora fans as winter begins to set in every year.

@dubaimiraclegarden

Dubai Museum

For a dose of history and a splash of culture in one of the most striking cities in the world, the Dubai Museum is exactly where one must descend. Located in Old Dubai’s Al Fahidi area, you’ll have the opportunity to explore carefully-preserved galleries that take you on a historic tour of old Arabic houses, markets and mosques, while you’re educated on some of the pioneering trades and occupations in the region such as date farming and pearl diving. In a city that is advancing at the speed of light, step into the Dubai Museum to understand how it all began.

Expo City Dubai

This exhibition and trade centre, described as the “human-centric city of the future”, includes several attractions, restaurants, events, wellness facilities, camps and more. This smart, sustainable addition to the UAE’s never-ending catalogue of eyebrow-raising, standard-shattering attractions welcomes visitors at the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface, to a fully immersive experience that can be enjoyed from both inside and outside the dome.

@expocitydubai

Inside Burj Al Arab

While this iconic, sail-shaped structure in Dubai has stood the test of time and at one time, even adorned license plates in the city, its inside the walls where the action happens. An all-time jewel on Dubai’s architectural crown, the Burj Al Arab stands on a 280m island, and includes 199 exclusive suites including the Royal Suite, often featured on lists of the world’s most expensive hotel suites. It’s the latter that you get to discover on the Inside Burj Al Arab tour, which also includes the opportunity to discover its history and innovative design, a chance to snap incredible pictures, and view the city from their observation lounge.

@burjalarab

Jumeirah Mosque

This iconic mosque on the gorgeous seaside stretch that is Jumeirah Road is one of Dubai’s beloved architectural delights and has rightfully been featured on scores of calendars, postcards, adverts and on television. Gifted by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum to Dubai’s ruler, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Jumeirah Mosque is capable of accommodating up to 1,500 worshippers. Built out of yellow-pink sandstone and featuring Syrian and Egyptian architecture, the mosque is available for private and public tours which shed light on Islamic practices.

Kite Beach

Whether you’re looking to fly your kites high or just flop down on the sand and enjoy the sight of beautiful sea views, a visit to Kite Beach is a must on your list of things to do and attractions to experience in the UAE. While beachgoers may opt to enjoy water sports such as kiteboarding, kitesurfing, windsurfing and surfing, you could just opt to keep it simple and flying a good ol’ kite – a simple, relaxing hobby that’s sadly been lost among the multitude of present-day attractions.

@kitebeachdubai

Madame Tussauds Dubai

If it’s a big deal out there, it’s got to be here. The Madame Tussauds brand is globally synonymous with life-like wax replicas of prominent personalities, and the Dubai iteration is no different. Located on brilliant Bluewaters Island, it includes over 60 immaculate wax replicas, honouring high-achievers from the worlds of music, cinema, sport and more. The 23rd outpost to be opened in the world, you’ll see everyone from Queen Elizabeth II, to the Beckhams to Marilyn Monroe to Dua Lipa immortalised here..

@tussaudsdubai

Madinat Jumeirah

This gorgeous attraction in Dubai houses luxurious hotels, traditional souks (markets), plush restaurants and nightlife venues, and two kilometres of sandy beach, to name only a couple of things that’ve made this venue a preferred option for Dubai residents and tourists alike. The citadel-inspired mini-city has hosted several memorable concerts and shows, and also was the home of the Dubai International Film Festival for several editions, hosting some of the most accomplished names and faces in show business.

Museum of the Future

Architecture? Calligraphy? What catches your eye when you look at the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road? This ingenious addition to the city’s catalogue of attractions will have you peering into the future like you never have prior. It welcomes people of all ages to see, touch and shape a shared future. Your mind-boggling experience includes the chance to view life in space in 2071 and concludes with a look at solutions to contemporary issues faced by the world.

@museumofthefuture

Real Madrid World

Dubai Parks and Resorts added a new string to its bow in 2024 with the arrival of the world first Real Madrid World. Grab a selfie, or five, with life-sized version of your favourite Real Madrid legends, and relive their history-making milestones as your excitement reaches fever pitch at this sports-themed experience that will have you enjoying electrifying moments without having to wait for La Liga to commence.

@realmadridworlddubai

Ski Dubai

Chill out (and we’re not just saying that to be cool) for a second and forget you’re in one of the warmest regions on earth, with a visit to Ski Dubai in the Mall of the Emirates. Here, you’ll be greeted by everything from snowy slopes offering skiing and snowboarding opportunities, to Gentoo and king penguins flown in from overseas.

@skidxb

The Dubai Fountain

The world’s largest choreographed fountain system set on the 30-acre, manmade Burj Khalifa lake, the Dubai Fountain is part of a jaw-dropping complex of world-firsts at the heart of Downtown Dubai. The captivating water, music and light spectacle is the world’s tallest performing fountain, and at a length of 900 feet, performs to a selection of popular melodies, including several traditional ones that reflect the essence of the region while showcasing Dubai to the world as possibly the greatest place to live on the planet. With over 6,600 WET Superlights, the fountain fires over 80,000 litres of water into the air as it performs to a musical array that includes Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and Andrea Bocelli.

@thedubaifountain

Fujairah

Dibba

Dibba, located in Fujairah, has a longstanding reputation and role as an important site of maritime trade. Studies have even established ancient links between Dibba and the Roman empire. Enjoy a selection of water-based activities in this gorgeous little spot known as much for its scenic waterside views as for the mouthwatering Dibba Bay oysters that make the menu at several renowned seafood restaurants in the UAE. Fan of water based activities? Snorkelling, scuba diving, dhow cruises, it’s all here for the picking.

Fujairah Adventure Park

Spanning 20 hectares, Fujairah Adventure Park has tons of activities for the whole family. From expertly designed bike and hiking trails to wall climbing and kayaking, there are plenty of fun fitness activities which both adults and children can enjoy while admiring the majestic views. Don’t have your own gear? Don’t worry, you can rent it at the venue.

@fujairahadventurepark

Masafi

The quaint village of Masafi is around 30 minutes away from Fujairah and the scenic drive makes it well worth the trip. There’s a daily ‘Friday’ market selling everything from fresh fruit and vegetables to carpets (haggling is a must). Stop by the cute gem Cafe De La Ville for refreshing and affordable sips and smoothies.

Snoopy Island

Named after the cartoon dog, which the island is said to resemble in shape, Snoopy Island is a marine paradise offering some of the best snorkeling in the GCC. Turtles, fish every colour of the rainbow and even little white-tip reef sharks have made this sparkling cerulean sea their home. On a day trip to Snoopy Island, you can go snorkelling or scuba diving, or stay above the surface with an afternoon of paddle boarding or kayaking – the gear for all of which can be rented from the shore.

Ras Al Khaimah

Al Sawan Camel Race Track

A common sight on Friday morning during winter, camel races are popular in Ras Al Khaimah, particularly in the Hamraniya and Digdaga areas, where you’ll be awed by the vast landscape and the sight of desert dunes. Watch trainers that have worked with camels all their lives and you’ll feel the buzz of competition at this iconic fixture on the Ras Al Khaimah circuit, with plenty at stake – awards, luxury goods and millions of Dirhams. Split into three tracks, the arena hosts these races as shiny white SUVs ride on either side of the racing camels, shouting encouragement.

Al Qassimi Palace

Well, okay… it probably isn’t as mysterious (read, spooky) anymore – not since the four-storey property has been ‘officially’ open to the public. Before this, this mysterious building lay vacant for 35 years and no one really knows why. It was rumoured that the family of the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qassimi who it was built for, moved out after one night claiming the property was haunted. Inside you’ll venture around the 35 rooms, which have been designed with marble floors, glass chandeliers and a few peculiar artworks. There’s also a room with a huge pyramid structure that sits at the top of the mansion

Jebel Jais

A testament that the UAE is a winning choice for its natural wonders as much as it is for its manmade marvels, Jebel Jais is a cloud-puncturing peak amid the emirate’s mighty Hajar range, and packs in a plethora of adventure-laced, adrenaline-drenched activities that really cement Ras Al Khaimah’s growing standing as the adventure emirate of the UAE. Pause and watch in amazement as the sky morphs, into breathtaking hues if you prefer a slower-paced time at Jebel Jais. Otherwise, pick from activities including sky tours, hikes and the world’s longest zipline.

@visitjebeljais

Suwaidi Pearls Farm

Located in the quiet fishing village of Al Rams, the Suwaidi Pearls Farm is one of the adventure emirate’s iconic attractions in the vicinity of the famed Hajar mountain range. The world’s only Arabian pearl farm, it allows you to delve into one of the oldest occupations in the region. You get to learn about the history of pearling and understand the life of a pearl diver and the trade itself, as you immerse yourself in a journey that digs deep into the cultural and commercial significance of pearling.

@suwaidi_pearls

Wadi Shawka

If you’re looking to get your steps in in the great outdoors, Wadi Shawka has several varied routes including paths great for beginners. You can choose from a quick ramble or make a day of it and include the Shawka pools, too. Whichever you pick you’ll enjoy impressive, panoramic views (aka several ‘Gram opportunities). Head to the Shawka Dam and either take the stairs directly to the summit or choose one of the trails, easily visible from the small parking area. The trails are well marked out, so you won’t get lost and it’s safe for families with children.

Sharjah

Al Qasba

This waterside promenade in Sharjah with its own Ferris wheel is a long-adored component of any Sharjah resident’s experience in the emirate. With a wide range of cuisines available across its many restaurants, grab a seat by the picturesque Qasba Canal and take in the sights of the emirate. Ride on the Ferris wheel as high as 60m high or pick from a selection of activities including a spa, water karts, bouncy castles and bicycles you can rent.

@alqasba

Buhaira Corniche

Gorgeous for anyone that wishes to visit Sharjah, and a long-time favourite among residents, the tranquil charm of the Buhaira Corniche is one like you’ve likely never felt elsewhere in the UAE. This stretch of land is a preferred spot for those exploring the emirate on foot, and with scores of restaurants, a biking track, butterfly park and so much more, there’s a reason residents in the area have chosen to make this area their home and resisted the temptation to move anywhere else.

Khorfakkan

Located on the Gulf of Oman, the city includes Khorfakkan Bay, Khorfakkan Beach and a beachfront promenade against the scenic backdrop of the of the jagged Hajar Mountains. Find yourself exploring the Portuguese Fort ruins, or the Wadi Wurayah, a biodiverse area with waterfalls and natural pools. There’s plenty to marvel at as you can enjoy the the sight of the Khorfakkan falls, or pick from a range of activities including a visit to the Al Rafisah Dam, a hike on the Al Rabi trail, a refreshing visit to the Khorfakkan Waterfalls, kayaking, and much more. For long time residents of the UAE, Khorfakkan spells ideal family road-trip during a long weekend.

@khorfakkanbeach

Mleiha

Mleiha includes archaeological sites, a museum, activities including trekking and horseback riding, wadi caves and artifacts dating back to the first movement of humans from Africa 130,000 years ago. At Mleiha Archaeological Centre, learn about life in the region in years gone by; or embark on one of their more adrenaline-fulled activities including a self-drive buggy adventure or a UNIMOG tour.

@discovermleiha

Umm Al Quwain

Dreamland Aqua Park

This locally renowned waterpark might not be as shiny new or super-sized as some of its UAE counterparts, but for no-frills fun, it’s a great option. Home to more than 25 attractions, spend the day getting your thrills on the aquatic-themed rides, bobbing around the plunge pools, drifting down the lazy river, or getting dizzy on the kamikaze ride. With plentiful dining spots, it’s a great place to enjoy a leisurely afternoon or if you prefer, there are camping areas for an overnight stay.

@dreamlandaquaparkuae

Kite Beach

Primarily a kitesurfing school, Kite Beach Umm Al Quwain is the stunning spot bringing Bali-vibes to the UAE. Mismatched sun loungers are made from solid wood planks and sit under traditional thatched beach umbrellas. Up-cycled doors placed in the sand offer a dream Instagram backdrop and guests can rent a beach hut for the day to enjoy the beach in style. Hire a kayak, work up a sweat at the ‘Tarzan Gym’ or book in for a surf lesson and make the most of the waves. You need to pay for access, which starts from Dhs45 in the week and Dhs75 on weekends.

@kitesurfbeachcenter