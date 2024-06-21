Sponsored: Grab the girls and dive into Dubai’s ultimate summer pool party…

Kyma Beach, the popular Greek restaurant and beach club on Palm West Beach, is bringing back the magic of night swims with Aegean Nights. Starting Friday, June 28, every Friday and Saturday from 7pm, guests can swim under the stars accompanied by delicious Greek food, handcrafted cocktails, all while listening to the live DJ’s groovy tunes.

Located on Palm West Beach, Kyma provides guests with incredible views of the city, while still feeling like an escape from the hustle and bustle. The Aegean Nights pool party at Kyma is priced at Dhs200 which is fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Dive into the infinity pool under the stars and choose from lounges, sunbeds, or private gazebos to relax. Whether you’re looking for a fun night out or a special evening, Aegean Nights at Kyma Beach is the perfect choice.

At the culinary helm of Kyma is chef Gilles Bosquet, the mastermind behind outstanding dining experiences such as Mimi Kakushi and Twiggy, which means that you are guaranteed to experience a similar calibre of dining. On the menu, you can expect greek flavours that range from taramasalata to truffled seabream to feta loukoums, moussaka and beyond.

Take note that this is strictly an adults-only, 21+ affair. Click here for bookings.

Kyma Beach, The Club app. Fairmont The Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Every Fri and Sat starting June 28, from 7pm. 21+ only, Tel: (0) 4 666 5999. @kymabeachclub

