While many Dubai beach clubs take a break for the summer, it’s business at usual at local favourite, Zero Gravity. This sun-drenched spot in Al Sufouh promises to keep the party going all summer long, opening daily from 10am for you to soak up the sun and dip in the temperature-controlled pool until long after the sun goes down.

But that’s not all. They’ll be keeping a roster of brunches going through the summer, with indoor seating, pool and beach access, and all of your favourite bites and beverages at a wallet-friendly price. And, new for this year, Zero Gravity also invites you to make a splash at two new night time pool parties, where you can enjoy a dip in the dark while listening to all the latest tunes.

Here’s what’s happening at Zero Gravity this summer.

Friday: Salut Brunch

Off work on a Friday? Make your way to Zero Gravity for an afternoon of fun in the sun with the Salut Brunch. You’ll get unlimited food and drink from 1pm to 5pm, with pool and beach access too. There’s the option to dine indoors or chill on your lounger as you enjoy a relaxing afternoon by the poolside. It’s priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents, with a special rate of Dhs199 for teachers and cabin crew

Friday: Flow Night Pool Party

R&B fans, don your best swimwear for a night time pool party every Friday. Once the sun sets, the music goes up, and the party takes over, with pool access until 2.30am. It’s free entry for ladies, free for couples before 12am, and guys pay Dhs250 for entry, including two drinks.

Saturday: Summer Brunch

Zero Gravity’s renowned Saturday pool and beach brunch continues throughout the summer, with pool and beach access and free-flowing food and drinks served up from 1pm to 5pm. The four-hour package is Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys, with a Dhs50 discount for teachers and crew.

Saturday: Paradiso Night Pool Party

Looking to dance to the sounds of your favourite house hitmakers? Head to Zero Gravity for Paradiso every Saturday, where ladies get free entry all night and guys pay Dhs100 for entry and two drinks. And of course, as this is a Zero Gravity party, you’ll get to enjoy pool access all night long until 2.30am, so you can enjoy a dip in the dark while listening to the tunes of the resident DJs.

Sunday: Asobi Brunch

The Sunday brunch at Zero Gravity has become a bit of a stalwart, and includes all day pool and beach access plus free-flowing drinks and a buffet of international crowd-pleasers. Taking place from 12pm to 5pm, it’s Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. There’s also a Dhs50 discount for teachers and cabin crew, plus the first 100 ladies that arrive before 11am enter for Dhs199.

