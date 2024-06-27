All the fun to look forward to…

Goodbye week, hello weekend. We’re now officially in summer (no kidding) and here’s our list of 10 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, June 28

Round out the week at La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi at The Galleria Al Maryah Island is now ready to host you for its new happy hour, the ‘Cinq a Sept’. Perfect for a post-work catch up, this is the ideal way to say goodbye to the week that was and get a head start on your plans for the two fun days that await.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri 5pm to 7pm, Dhs48. Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Watch mixologist mastery as Shingo Gokan takes over Library Bar

The Abu Dhabi EDITION will host Shingo Gokan, a luminary in the world of mixology, this Friday evening at Library Bar. With an illustrious career marked by numerous accolades and a distinct fusion of Japanese and American bartending styles, Gokan promises an unforgettable evening of exceptional beverages.

Library Bar, Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, June 28. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @libraryabudhabi

Head to Amerigos for a mouthwatering spread

Their brand new Carne Asada selection beckons to all meat enthusiasts, beginning at only Dhs145. You can also savour a supreme selection of a la carte and signature cocktails for a hearty, flavourful feast, all before your weekend even officially begins.

Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 7pm onwards. Tel: (0)555 942 695. @amerigosyasisland

Saturday, June 29

Get fit at a pawsome yoga session

Yes – aww, indeed…this year, Saadiyat Island is celebrating International Yoga Day with a twist, as you’ll be joined by an adorable litter of puppies during your yoga session at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. With two sessions organised, there are plenty of opportunities for everyone to participate in this calming, yet adorable puppy yoga session. Register here.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday June 29, 2.30pm to 3.30pm and 4pm to 5pm. @jumeirahsaadiyatisland

It’s Hawaiian party time

Food, fun, games and festivities under the sun are everything you can look forward to, when you head to Yas Acres Golf and Country Club this Saturday for their Hawaiian summer pool party. With the picturesque backdrop of Yas Acres making for the ideal setting, the event promises a day of tropical delights and entertainment for all ages.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday June 29, 10am to 9pm, from Dhs50. @viyagolf

Descend on Dusit Thani for their summer picnic

Beat the summer heat and enjoy a delightful afternoon with family and friends, when you head to Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi’s summer picnic under their gorgeous SkyDome. The exciting picnic happens this Saturday, and you can fill up on the freshest seafood selections such as plump Dibba oysters, fish and chips, handcrafted pâtés, oven-baked pizzas and a lot more. After global selections? English roast beef Wellington, Thai curries, Italian charcuterie – it’s all here.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Saturday June 29, noon to 7pm, Dhs95. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Sunday, June 30

Lace up at the Man City Challenge

EURO 2024 is on these days, and for those of you Cityzens or just football fans that don’t want to limit your football fix to television screens, you’ll want to explore City Challenge, an interactive experience which features a diverse range of fun challenges – all of which are designed to test your physical and mental skills. Merch hunters can get their hands full by visiting the City Store, operated by Puma. Interested? Read more about the City Challenge here.

City Challenge, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi @mancitychallenge

Indulge in a selection of brew-tiful beverages

Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Marina is one of the capital’s preferred spots for food and drink and here’s one reason why. Tashas is one of a slew of cool cafes that fronts the Marina, and with strong Insta-feed energy thanks to its beautiful décor including sublime interiors and a kitchen team with a fastidious eye for gastronomic detail, this sure is an essential pin-drop for those that enjoy crafty cuisine with their coffee. Our personal pick? The Greek coffee – boiled, not brewed, strong, rich and foamy – everything you want your coffee to be. Here’s some more inspiration before you go.

@tashascafeae

Catch EURO 2024 action at C. Mondo

Witness all the action from EURO 2024 unfold at Centro Capital Centre by Rotana’s C. Mondo, especially if you find yourself in the ADNEC area. This popular Abu Dhabi sports bar will have you experiencing every thrilling moment, from start to finish, on their big screens as you round up the squad and head on over to enjoy super European sporting action. Enjoy a wide selection of bar bites and drinks in this stylish and comfortable setting, with a burger and hops for just Dhs75, a snack bucket and 2 pints at Dhs90, a snack bucket coupled with a hop tower for Dhs150 and more. Spain takes on Georgia, while England will play Slovakia on Sunday.

C. Mondo, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC Area, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, noon to 2am daily. Tel :(0)2 409 6515. @centrocapcentre

Escape to the 1920s Shanghai Jazz Movement

No, we’re not asking you to pay those summer fares. All your need to do is head to the Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Dragon’s Tooth, a hidden gem that will take you on a journey of flavours across a bar menu steeped in Asian influence. With signature mixed drinks, short drinks, grape, and unique Singaporean hops on draft, as well as an extensive tea menu, a variety of fresh juices.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Fri and Sat 6pm to 2am, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 1am. @rosewoodabudhabi