This year it falls in July, but will it mean another long weekend..?

Hijri New Year or Islamic New Year is the celebration of the first day of the new Islamic calendar. It marks the start of the first month, Muharram.

Because it’s based on moon phase cycles – rather than the solar orbit-based, 365.25 day year of the Gregorian calendar – the two calendars are unsynchronised and so the dates will change relative to one another with each passing year. Eid al Fitr started on April 21 in 2023, and then in April 10 in 2024.

Last year, 2023, in the Gregorian calendar, Hijri New Year fell on July 21 – a Friday, for which both public and private sectors were given a holiday. This year we’re expecting confirmation that the Islamic New Year will commence on Sunday July 7, but does that mean a flat no for public holiday?

Will we be getting a holiday for Islamic New Year?

Not necessarily, the second part of resolution No. 27 of 2024, “with the exception of Eid holidays, any of the official holidays … may be carried over by a Cabinet decision to the beginning or end of the week”.

So, whilst it’s unlikely – The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), could announce a decision to award Friday July 5 2024 or Monday July 8 2024 as a day’s holiday.

We’ll be paying very close attention to the executive channels charged with making the call, and will be sharing the communication as soon as the decision has been made.

What is the significance of Hijri New Year?

Hijri or Hijiri comes from the Arabic word Al Hijra meaning ‘flight’ or ‘migration’ and it marks the day that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) travelled from Makkah to the city of Al Madina El Monawara, in the Gregorian calendar year of 622AD.

Images: Unsplash