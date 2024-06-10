8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week: June 10 to 13

Start planning…

It’s a new week and with every new week comes plenty of fun things to do in Dubai. From ladies’ night to afternoon tea, a blissful spa treatment, a new entertainment zone and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, June 10

Hit the pause button at Santai Spa by Mandara

Did the Weekend go by too quickly? Book yourself in for a spa treatment and experience pure bliss from head to toe. The Ultimate Balinese Bliss includes a soothing herbal foot ritual, followed by a traditional Balinese massage. The massage includes a coffee or coconut scrub to renew the skin’s flow, followed by a lavender body wash and a traditional refresher facial leaving you feeling completely revitalised and radiant. This 70-minute-long treatment will cost you Dhs599.

Santai Spa by Mandara, The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Dhs599, Tel: (0)4 501 8270. mandaraspa.com

Challenge your mates at a new entertainment destination

Looking to keep cool and have some fun this summer? Then get yourself to Tiger Strikes. Located within Megaplex Dubai, adjacent to the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the adults-only entertainment destination promises bowling, digital darts and billiards. For cricket fans, the new venue is the first in the city to offer WIKIT – an augmented reality cricket simulator. Set across three immersive cages, players can mimic playing like a pro on the pitch with virtual bowlers and real-time graphics. Howzat?!

Tiger Strikes, Megaplex Dubai, near Grand Hyatt Dubai, open daily, 2pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)50 596 1378, @tigerstrikes.dxb

Tuesday, June 11

Tuck into unlimited sushi at Le Bistro by Salmontini

Le Bistro by Salmontini at DIFC serves up a treat every day of the week is an all-you-can-eat feast. The deal at this gorgeous venue is available from 3pm to 9.30pm, so you have plenty of time to visit after work. It is priced at Dhs139.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Precinct Building 3, Trade Centre, DIFC, daily from 3pm to 9.30pm, Dhs139. lebistro.salmontini.com

Try an exquisite peony-inspired dessert at Bisou

One for the ‘Grammers. Flowwow, a UAE-based gifting marketplace has teamed up with fine-dining restaurant Bisou to create a peony-inspired dessert (Dhs120). The strawberries and raspberries tartlet is crafted from almond dough, generously filled with luscious cream, and hibiscus tea, adorned with rose extract. It is crowned with a layer of fragrant rose water and jelly, and garnished with flower petals and succulent fresh raspberries and strawberries. You can also enjoy a peony-inspired mocktail (Dhs65), a refreshing jasmine tea mix with the zest of Uzbek lemon, masala, mango and honey. These two treats are only available until June 30.

Flowwow x Bisou, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 575 3920, @bisou.dubai, @flowwow_ae

Wednesday, June 12

Make plans with the gals and head to The Mansion for ladies’ night

At this colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village, ladies can enjoy five complimentary drinks at the bar from 11pm to 1am. On Wednesdays, resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits so you’ll have cool beats to accompany your catch-up session.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wed and Thur, 11pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

Take a nocturnal dip in the pool at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

Wet Deck at Ginger Moon in W Dubai – Mina Seyahi is bringing back its dreamy, night-time swims. From 8pm until late, you will be able to swim under the moon and soak in the views of the glittering marina skyline. You can also enjoy a selection of food and drinks on offer such as tuna nachos, crispy sushi, fried watermelon and calamari. There’s cocktails and a wine selection, too plus live entertainment from resident DJ Armando. You can enjoy the night swim every night from Wednesday to Saturday until the end of September.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, free entry, Tel: (0)50 794 3078, @gingermoondxb

Thursday, June 13

See an exclusive performance by Eduardo Guerrero at La Niña

Modern Iberian Latino fine dining restaurant, La Niña is hosting four nights of authentic Flamenco dancing and music this week. It begins on June 13 with award-winning dancer Eduardo Guerrero with Ibossim Flamenco Ibiza. He began dancing at the young age of six and has won a number of awards. As he captivates you with his dance moves, you can enjoy dishes from Modern Iberian-Latino cuisine. The following nights, until June 16 you can enjoy live music from Ibossim Flamenco Ibiza.

ICD Brookfield Place, Trade Centre, DIFC, Dubai, June 13 to 16, Tel: (0)4 395 1300, @laninadubai

Indulge in an afternoon tea at Address Beach Resort

Address Beach Resort has a spring blossom afternoon tea which includes carefully crafted light snacks and refreshments. It takes place in the lobby lounge and you can’t leave without trying the signature cherry blossom latte. On the tiers, you’ll find tomato mozzarella bruschetta, turkey ham pinwheel, cherry chocolate cake, matcha cheesecake and more.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, daily 3pm to 7pm, Dhs300 per set, Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com

Images: Supplied