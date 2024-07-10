‘Tis that time of year…

Hot, hot, summer. Most people you know are away, were away, or are going away. That might even include you. But for those that are in town, the fun doesn’t need to stop. Stay cool and enjoy these: here’s our pick of things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, July 19

Enjoy a super wine and cheese night at Jones the Grocer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones the Grocer (@jonesthegrocer)

Head over to Jones the Grocer for great gourmet dining this Friday evening, as a winning wine and cheese night awaits. Ring in the weekend with great grape and cheeses, and for an additional Dhs50, a charming charcuterie board shall join you at your table.

Jones the Grocer, various locations, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 7.30pm to 10pm, Dhs199 onwards. @jonesthegrocer

Night brunches can’t get much better…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Abu Dhabi (@hakkasanabudhabi)

At this Michelin-starred Catnonese eat at one of the capital’s leading hospitality locations, a night brunch equals an endless array of sips and bites featuring a contemporary take in an elegant setting. Classy, flavourful and just the right way to say goodbye to the week that was.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Fridays from 8pm, Dhs488. @hakkasanabudhabi

Pick from over 200 flavours at Bacha Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Just when it seemed like The Galleria Al Maryah Island couldn’t come up with any more amazing concepts, Bacha Coffee has just set up shop in the mall’s high-luxury zone. Right by the Chanel store, this brand new java house serves up over 200 brilliant flavours of coffee from around the globe, as well as great baked treats and impressive gift sets. Come by and try a truly unique line of coffees.

Bacha Coffee, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. @bachacoffee

Saturday, July 20

Make a splash at Yas Acres’ pool party

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club offers the perfect escape for the whole family this Saturday, with their fun-filled summer pool party. Immerse yourself in a beat-filled adventure as you plunge into their refreshing pool, and for your little ones, activities such as face painting, a bouncy castle, and balloon twisting will make for a memorable day out.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday July 20, 10am to 8pm, Dhs50 (fully redeemable), free entry under 12. Tel: (0)2 208 7222. @viyagolf

Roll with brilliant sushi picks at 99 Sushi Bar Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 99 Sushi Bar UAE (@99sushibaruae)

This luxurious Japanese dining spot at The Galleria Al Maryah Island serves up haute Japanese cuisine like few others do, and with a supreme selection of wines and unmatched views of the Al Maryah canal, you really can’t ask for much more. This Michelin Guide-eat brings you light, enjoyable dishes such as the Alaskan king crab gunkan, lobster maki with sake, dragonfly maki and a whole lot more. Delightful.

99 Sushi Bar Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 3.30 and 7pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)02 672 3333. @99sushiuae

Enjoy a Yas Bay vibe at Bushra by Buddha Bar

Just because basketball action is done for the week, doesn’t mean you need to miss out on all the other great offerings by the Etihad Arena. Fill up on mouthwatering Levantine fare at Bushra, a spot known for its seaside setting, beautiful business lunches, and excellent all-day selections. One third of the Buddha Bar trilogy that also comprises Zeera and Siddharta Lounge, this one is ideal for a relaxed evening.

Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs99 house. Tel: (0)50 601 1195. @bushra_abudhabi

Sunday, July 21

Celebrate Ice Cream Day with Deliveroo and House of Pops

House of Pops has joined forces with Deliveroo to launch a pioneering range of ice cream selections, inspired by the flavors of the region. Available beginning this Sunday all the way until July 31, fabulous picks such as watermelon, rosy lemonade and the saffron delight will have you spoiled for choice this summer, as you stay indoors and escape the soaring temps.

@deliveroo_ae

Go Thunder Moon-gazing at Bateen Liwa

You’re invited to catch an unmissable glimpse of the Thunder Moon this Sunday at Bab Al Nojoum, Bateen Liwa as part of the property’s exciting Cool Summer Nights programming. In the company of clear desert skies and gorgeous golden sands, you can strike this off your celestial checklist as you enjoy up to a full 30 per cent off room rates with a host of exciting activities to be enjoyed.

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa, Abu Dhabi, Sunday July 21. @babalnojoum_liwa

Soar high with CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s Junior Flying Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@clymbyasisland)

CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi brings back its popular Junior Flying Club, offering children a memorable summer adventure until August 15. The unique opportunity allows kids aged 3 to 14 years to learn how to fly like professionals in the world’s largest indoor skydiving chamber under the supervision of personalised instructors. With comprehensive briefings and debriefings from dedicated instructors, a safe and enjoyable experience is guaranteed for all.

CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 1pm to 9pm, Sat and Sun 11am to 9pm. Tel: 600 51115. clymbabudhabi.com

Raise a racquet at Marina Padel

If you’re by Yas Marina, this is a great opportunity for you to enjoy those picturesque waterfront views after dark, while playing padel under floodlights at one of Marina Padel’s four outdoor courts. You can book night sessions up till 11pm after dark for Dhs175 for one hour (off peak) to Dhs250 for one hour (peak).

Marina Padel, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 5am to 10.30pm, Sat and Sun 7am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)54 404 5378. @marina.padel