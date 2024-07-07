Complete with lunch, pool access and some much-needed pampering…

If you’re looking for a relaxing day that doesn’t break the bank, then look no further than these spa day deals in Dubai. As well as offering a pampering choice of treatment, many come with lunch or afternoon tea included, and some also offer pool and beach access.

Here are 12 fabulous spa day deals in Dubai for your next pamper session.

NEW: Banyan Tree

If you’re looking for a relaxing day out that feels like a true city escape, book the summer daycation package at Banyan Tree Dubai. This wellness-focused resort has a summer deal that includes a 60-minute spa treatment of your choice, plus access to all of the wellness facilities to kickstart your day of pampering. From there, you can look forward to a trip to the Med with a two-course lunch at Alizee, and then you’ve got all-day access to the resort’s pretty pools and private beach.

Alizee, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 10am to sunset, until August 31, Dhs550 Mon to Thurs, Dhs650 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 556 6666. banyantree.com

NEW: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Bliss out and get pampered in the calming surrounds of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa. This summer, this dreamy beach retreat offers you the opportunity to have a little ‘me time’ with their daily spa-cation. On offer until September 30, you can look forward to pampering with your choice of 60-minute massage or facial, designed to leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. From there, a healthy two-course lunch awaits at boho-chic Café Nikki. Afterwards, guests can relax at the resort with a complimentary pool and beach access.

Nikki Spa, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, daily 11am to 9pm, until September 30, Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 376 6150. dubai.nikkibeach.com

NEW: Address Beach Resort

If you’re all about having a bit of ‘me’ time this summer, this wellness daycation at Address Beach Resort is for you. Keep fit and pampered with access to the fitness centre, so you can enjoy a workout in their contemporary gym. Then relax with a 60-minute spa treatment of your choice, with relaxing facials and massages available. There’s all day pool access included too, and a bento box lunch. It’s Dhs880.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 10am to sunset, Dhs880. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. @addressbeachresort

W Dubai – The Palm

Enjoy a daycation at W Dubai – The Palm with access to its Away Spa. Enjoy a 60-minute massage with a choice between Detox, De-stress, Go Deep and Reset, followed by a choice of one main course and a beverage at the Away Spa Beauty Bar. There’s also complimentary access to the pool and beach, gym, and indoor squash courts for Dhs599. Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday to Friday, 10am to 10pm, Dhs599. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. marriott.com

Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

A Thai-inspired paradise that overlooks the hotel’s inviting lagoon, treat yourself to an afternoon of relaxation and indulgence at the Anantara Spa. First up, it’s treatment time, with a choice of a 60-minute massage, facial or hammam in the fragrant surrounds of your treatment room. Then there’s a three-hour afternoon tea to enjoy, which features delicate sandwiches, mini-pastries and freshly baked scones. You can upgrade to include unlimited prosecco for three hours for an extra Dhs100 to add a little sparkle to your afternoon.

Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, 10am to 2pm (spa) 2pm to 5pm (afternoon tea), Monday to Friday, Dhs550 or Dhs650 including Prosecco. Tel: (0)4 567 8140. anantara.com

Blended Wellness

The home of all things beauty, fitness and wellness on the Palm Jumeirah, it’s hard to put Blended Wellness in just one box. When you’re looking for a relaxing spot to get together with your besties, this is a top option, with a number of packages that combine spa facilities with fitness classes, lunch or pool days. With the Blended Beach Day, you’ll pay Dhs500 for a 60-minute signature massage and access to the relaxing salt cave. Then, you can head to The 305, a neighbouring beach club housed within The Club, for pool and beach access, plus a Dhs100 voucher to redeem on food and drink. If you want your relaxing daycay to include lunch, then book the Ula X Blended Escape, where for the same price you get a 60-minute massage, then a three-course lunch, two drinks and all-day pool and beach access at Ula.

Blended Wellness, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 9pm, Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

ReFIVE, Five Palm Jumeirah

A hedonistic party pad on the trunk of The Palm might not seem like a typical spot for a pamper session, but FIVE Palm Jumeirah is no ordinary hotel. It just so happens to be home to one of the most contemporarily beautiful spas in the city, and offers a daily spa day deal that includes a treatment, lunch and beach access for Dhs399. You’ll get your glow on 45 minute massage or facial in one of the sumptuous treatment rooms, and enjoy access to the gorgeous spa facilities, which includes a rooftop pool that’s a more relaxed alternative to the hotel’s social party pool. There’s also lunch thrown in too, with the option to dine at all-day dining BLVD on One, Mediterranean tapas by the sea at Beach by FIVE or refined Italian, Cinque.

ReFive, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 455 9964. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Waldorf Astoria Spa, Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

If it’s truly sumptuous pampering you’re in need of, the half day package at Waldorf Astoria Spa, a beacon of regal wellness set out across 3,200 square metres of indoor space, designed to evoke maximum zen. You’ll get to curate three hours of spa treatments, all of which combine traditional therapies with luxurious products, and then get to complete your daycay by refuelling with a lunch or afternoon tea. Options include a meal at chic poolside restaurant, Palm Avenue; or a delightful afternoon tea at Peacock Alley, with beautiful views of Palm Jumeirah.

Waldorf Astoria Spa, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 9pm, Dhs1,850. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. hilton.com

Saray Spa, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Embark on a day of pure bliss when you book a pampering day at Saray Spa at Marriott Resort Palm. Whether it’s a solo self-care day or you’re heading for a day out with the girls, this five-star stay on Palm West Beach has you covered. It starts with a 60-minute ‘All About You’ massage, which can be designed to suit your desired result, plus access to the extensive facilities including dry saunas, steam rooms, Jacuzzis, ice station and relaxation lounges. Pre or post-treatment, you can soak up the sun at Bal Harbour Beach with complimentary beach access. Plus, there’s a Dhs150 voucher to spend on drinks and dining, perfect for fuelling up before or after your treatment. It’s Dhs599 Monday to Thursday, and Dhs699 Friday to Sunday.

Saray Spa, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, spa 10am to 10pm, beach until sunset, Dhs599 Mon to Thurs, Dhs699 Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 666 1111. @marriottresortpalmjumeirah

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

The grand and luxurious Ritz-Carlton Spa has a regal feel to it, set on the resort’s beachfront and housing a dozen treatment rooms, plus facilities like eucalyptus-infused steam rooms, an outdoor relaxation pool, plus hot and cold plunge pools. You’ll have access to all of them when you book a pampering spa-cation, which also comes with full day access to the resort’s pools and private beach. Also included, you’ll get to bliss out with a 60-minute massage, and fuel u with a two course lunch at La Baie or afternoon tea in the Lobby Lounge.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, 9am to 9pm daily, Dhs750 weekdays, Dhs850 weekends. Tel: (0)4 318 6521. @ritzcarltondubai

Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort

A Polynesian-French tropical paradise of pampering on Palm Jumeirah, Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane is a calming space that invites ladies to unwind and relax with a ladies’ day deal every Tuesday. On the treatment front, you’ll start the day with a 45-minute back, neck and shoulder massage, or a 45-minute foot and leg message. Then you can enjoy all of the spa facilities, including the sauna, steam, hydrpool and plunge pool, until 5pm. Also included, you’ll get a refreshing mocktail and healthy snack. It’s Dhs499.

Sofitel SPA with L’Occitane, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort, 10am to 5pm, Tuesdays, Dhs499. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Heavenly Spa, The Westin Mina Seyahi

The Westin Mina Seyahi’s natural and earthy Heavenly Spa is an indulgent oasis for some relaxation when you’re in need of a little “me-time”. There’s 10 treatment rooms where therapies using Elemis products are offered, plus extensive facilities like sauna, steam room and jacuzzis for men and women. Until the end of August, there’s an array of relaxing packages to enjoy with fluffy Farmhouse Fresh Shea butters, like the ‘Buttered Up’ spa day, which includes a one-hour Swedish massage, set lunch at either Fish or Bussola, and pool and beach access for Dhs590 on weekdays and Dhs750 on Sundays.