23 Dubai pool and beach passes that are all fully redeemable

Splash out on a pool and beach pass, and get all of your entry fee back to spend on dining…

These Dubai pool passes combine three of our favourite things – swimming, eating and drinking – in one handy package. When you purchase one of these fully-redeemable pool passes in Dubai, you’ll get credit back to spend on food and drinks during your visit.

Here are 23 of the best Dubai pool and beach passes that are redeemable…

25hours Hotel

The stunning rooftop pool boasts not only city and Museum of the Future views but chic cabanas, bean bags, and sun loungers to soak up the sun. Priced at Dhs150 per person, you will get every dirham back to spend on food and drinks.

25Hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. Dhs150 fully redeemable on F&B, @25hourshoteldubai

The 305 Dubai

The 305 is the newest addition to The Club at Palm West Beach, bringing a touch of Miami magic to Dubai. The 305 promises feel-good day-cay vibes whether it’s for a weekend pool day or a long weekday lunch. Alongside a small indoor restaurant, there’s ample tables on the terrace for dining with your toes in the sand, plus a lounger-lined swimming pool, and a private stretch of sand with a collection of day beds. Pool passes are priced at Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs240 on weekends, both fully redeemable. Nestled between palm trees, the oh-so-Instagrammable beach club is an ode to the Magic City, adorned in bubblegum shades of pink and green that gives it that blockbuster Barbie feel.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 9am to midnight, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. @305dubai

Bal Harbour Beach

Looking for a fully redeemable beach day on The Palm? You can enjoy access to the shorefront of Bal Harbour Beach is based on a first-come, first served basis. Day passes grant access to the beach only, pool access is not included, but the rate does mean you’ll get all your money back to spend on beachside food and beverages. It’s Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, with children priced at Dhs75 through the week and Dhs125 on weekends, again fully redeemable.

Bal Harbour Beach, Marriott Palm Jumeirah, West Palm Beach, daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 666 1111. marriott.com

Beach by FIVE

Soak up the sun at Beach by FIVE, where an 150-metre private beach awaits for a day of tan topping. Snag yourself a double-width lounger, dip between the sea and the glass-lined pool, and soak up the sun. Ladies enjoy free entry, while it’s Dhs300 for guys, fully redeemable. On Saturday’s ladies will pay Dhs200 and gents Dhs300, fully redeemable.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to sunset. Tel: (0)4 455 9989, @beachbyfive

Coco Lounge

A pool pass to Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel will set you back just Dhs99, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @cocoloungedubai

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at Palm West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers, the latter of which are priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, although you’ll get it all back to spend on food and drink.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm, Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

Four Seasons DIFC

Fancy a luxe day out at the Four Seasons DIFC? For Dhs300, you’ll get to lap it up at the hotel’s rooftop glass-walled pool, with the full amount back to spend on the poolside menu.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village 9, Level P, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 506 0000. @fsdubaidifc

Gallery 7/40

This vibrant spot is a part beach club and part gallery housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San and Playa. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, it comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach. If you want to spend the day soaking up the sun on the shorefront, expect to pay Dhs200 Mon to Thurs and Dhs300 Fri to Sun, all of which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to sunset, restaurant until 3am, Dhs200 Mon to Thurs, Dhs300 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)58 550 0740. gallery740.com

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99 Monday to Thursday, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend at Urban Lounge. From Friday to Sunday, entry is Dhs149 which is fully redeemable. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset.

InterContinental Dubai Marina, daily 8am to sunset, Dhs99 Mon to Thurs, Dhs149 Fri to Sun. Tel: (04) 446 6669. @icdubaimarina

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse welcomes guests to its riviera-inspired, alfresco venue daily from 8am to 7pm. Guests can use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of food and drinks curated by Isola Ristorante. Entry costs Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 on weekends, which is fully redeemable on food. Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy a pool day with a main and two drinks for Dhs155.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, 11am to 7pm weekdays, 8am to 7pm weekends. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Koko Bay

The ultimate boho escapes on the Palm, Koko Bay is your one-stop shop for a fully redeemable day. Bring along your furry friends and enjoy a cheeky drink or two while you sit right on the water and delight in one of their many delicious dishes. A beach day in the week will cost Dhs150 while on weekends, it will cost Dhs250 and both are fully redeemable.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open Mon to Thu 10am to 12am, Fri 10am to am, Sat 8am to 1am, Sun 8am to 12am, Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 572 3444 @kokobayuae

La Baie

Take a dip in the lush surrounds of The Ritz-Carlton Dubai’s La Baie pool. The pool pass comes with a minimum spend of Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, which gets you access to the pool, complete with swim-up bar and a sun lounger.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. labaiedubai.com

La Piscina

The only blues at La Piscina come from the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Entry is priced at Dhs200 for gents and Dhs100 for ladies, which is fully redeemable on food and drink. There’s a whole array of offers for ladies too, with ladies’ day deals on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, plus a pool party on Saturday for Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents inclusive of four hours’ of drinks. On Sunday, La Piscina rounds out the weekend with a pool party brunch, priced at Dhs300.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, daily 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)58 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Lazuli, SO/ Uptown

The newest hotel on the edge of JLT, SO/ Uptown invites guests to make a splash at its Lazuli pool. Flanked by loungers and cabanas and complete with a swim-up bar at the centre, it’s a stylish spot for an urban daycation. You’ll pay Dhs150 every day, with it all back to spend on Lazuli’s menu of poolside bites and beverages.

Lazuli, SO/ Uptown, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 10am to 7pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 820 8888. so-hotels.com

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Retreat to the calming surrounds of the spa pool at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre for a fully redeemable pool day this summer. You’ll pay Dhs120 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends (it’s Dhs50 for under 16s), and you’ll get it all back to spend on tropical summer cocktails and delectable bites while enjoying the vibes.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Garhoud, daily 10am to 7pm, Dhs120 weekdays, Dhs120 weekends. Tel: (0)4 702 2430. @lemeridiendubai/

Palace Downtown

Keep cool by the pool at Palace Downtown with a fully redeemable pool pass. You’ll pay Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, which gets you a lounger, towel and access to the waterside oasis where a palm-fringed pool with Burj views awaits. Use your credit to spend on light bites or refreshing beverages as you enjoy a day in the sun.

Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to sunset, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 428 7888, addresshotels.com

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Enjoy pool access for Dhs75 per person, or Dhs120 per couple – fully redeemable.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, daily 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Peaches and Cream

At this family-friendly beach restaurant on the Palm, dining is the focus, with both a colourful indoor restaurant and an expansive terrace to enjoy alfresco days by the sea. But for those looking to make a day of it, Peaches & Cream also has its own stretch of sand, where guests can enjoy fully redeemable access to the loungers, shaded by candy striped parasols. Mon to Thurs it’s a minimum spend of Dhs100 while you’ll need to spend Dhs200 Fri to Sun.

Peaches & Cream DXB, Al Nafurah Building, Shoreline 1, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to midnight 10am to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to midnight, Dhs100 Mon to Thurs, Dhs200 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)52 947 4552. @peachesandcreamdxb

Playa

Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening. Beach entry prices are priced at Dhs250 Monday to Thursday and Dhs350 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which you’ll get back in full to spend on food and drink.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily, Dhs250 Mon to Thurs, Dhs350 Fri to Sun. Tel: (800) 75292. @playadubai

Riva

A family-friendly beach club that favours a rustic aesthetic compared to some of Dubai’s shinier, chicer new beach clubs, Riva has been loved by residents for years. Come as you are and enjoy the large swimming pool, separate children’s pool and private beach, dipping between the water and your lounger as you enjoy a day in the sunshine. When you need a pick-me-up, an internationally-influenced menu of crowd pleasing dishes awaits. Rates start from from Dhs100 on weekdays, and from Dhs150 weekends, fully redeemable. While children are Dhs75 weekdays and Dhs90 on weekends.

Riva, Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7am to sunset, from Dhs100 weekdays, from Dhs150 weekends. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Señor Pico

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah’s Mexican Californian restaurant Señor Pico is a colourful spot on Palm West Beach. But no longer just for dining, it’s expanded onto the sand, and is now dotted with loungers, a new beach games area, and a revamped and extended terrace. The fully redeemable beach pass is Dhs150 for adults and Dhs75 for children Monday to Wednesday and Dhs250 for adults and Dhs125 for children from Thursday to Sunday. The rate can be redeemed on Señor Pico’s brand new menu, which features dishes like spicy diablo shrimp tacos, smashed patty Pico burger with melted cheese, and a mango quinoa salad. On the beverage front, pitchers and beer buckets are the perfect sharers for a day by the sea with friends.

Señor Pico, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 12pm to 12am Sun to Weds, 12pm to 1am Thurs to Sat, Dhs150 Mon to Weds, Dhs250 Thurs to Sun. Tel: (0)4 666 1434. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Zenzi Beach

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. With an inventive menu reminiscent of South America, guests are invited to enjoy all that Zenzi Beach has to offer. The beach club has a variety of options to choose from, whether you fancy a dip in the sea, or a lazy day by the pool, and all come with complimentary water, loungers and towels. For adults, it’s Dhs350 dfully redeemable, while children are Dhs175 child, fully redeemable.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8am to sunset, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 453 0444. @zenzibeachdxb

Zing Pool & Beach Bar

Looking for a wallet-friendly daycation on Palm West Beach? Enjoy a day of soaking up the sun at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s beachfront, where a beach day comes with access to one of the city’s longest pools. On weekdays, there’s a fee of Dhs200, while weekends are Dhs250, both of which are fully redeemable against drinks and bites at Zing pool bar.

Zing Pool Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 8am to 8pm daily, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 230 0073, hilton.com

Images: Social/provided