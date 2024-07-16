Complete with resorts, mangrove-facing mega-mansions, and light and water shows…

The sleepy emirate of Umm Al Quwain is getting an exciting new megaproject, bringing dreamy island living to Siniya Island. Developed by Sobha Realty, Sobha Siniya Island will see the site of the oldest fishing town in the gulf transformed into a luxury real estate development, complete with gorgeous amenities and luxury residences.

3 of 12

Sobha Siniya Island will be nestled among Umm Al Quwain’s beautiful natural mangroves, and will become a serene space to call home, while still featuring some seriously luxe amenities. But even if you’re not looking to snap up one of the chic waterfront apartments or beach-facing mansions, the plans also feature a duo of resorts, from the looks of the master plan shared on the developer’s YouTube.

And from the renders, the resorts promise a rustic-luxe, tropical feel, embracing the natural beauty of the local area. Sign us up for staycations ASAP.

Connecting to the island via a new causeway bridge, Al Siniya Island will feature a string of beautiful amenities for residents and visitors, according to Zawya. These will including a golf course that’s family-friendly, a floating pavilion, light and water shows, event halls, and a clubhouse with several dining options. Families can look forward to an eco-friendly park and play zone, access to beautiful manmade and natural beaches, and leisurely strolls around a mangrove and tide trail.

Those looking to snap up their very own luxe natural habitat will have the option to buy one of the marina or beach apartments, or snap up their very own swanky mangrove mansion. The latter will range in size from four- to six-bedrooms, and will open out either onto a gorgeous community lagoon, or your very own private beach.

Although a timeline for the development wasn’t given, we already can’t wait to check it out.

Images: Sobha Realty/ YouTube